2 'Squad' Members Insult Cops as They're Only No Votes Heard on House Floor to Honor Fallen Officers

Two members of the so-called far-left “squad” in the House of Representatives opposed a resolution memorializing police officers who died in the line of duty.

Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Cori Bush of Missouri were the only negative voices heard Monday when the House passed a resolution honoring 556 officers who were killed, including 224 officers killed in 2022, according to Fox News.

Tlaib and Bush later said issued a statement that said: “the health and safety of every one of our community members — including our first responders — is a top priority for us.”

However the resolution “is not a referendum on support for the safety of first responders. It is a document intended to advance Republicans’ false narrative around supporting law enforcement and gaslight the public about where they stand,” the statement said.

“Far from supporting law enforcement, Republicans are using their majority to actively target agencies that try to uphold the law and hold them and their cult leader Donald Trump accountable for their criminal behavior,” the statement said, according to the Washington Examiner.

“If Republicans cared about public safety, including the safety of law enforcement officers, they wouldn’t be enabling insurrection, passing hypocritical messaging bills, and holding our economy hostage so they can ram through their unpopular agenda that disinvests from our communities,” the statement said.

“They would be taking up legislation like the People’s Response Act and the many other proposals that our Democratic colleagues have put forward that would invest in communities, prevent violence, and move us closer to genuine public safety for all,” the statement continued.

Republican Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas called out Bush and Tlaib on Twitter.

Why did Cori Bush and Rashida Tlaib just vote against a simple resolution to honor law enforcement officers during National Police Week? — Congressman Troy E. Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) May 16, 2023

“It shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone that Cori Bush and Rashida Tlaib voted against a simple resolution to honor law enforcement officers and express support for the 556 officers killed in the line of duty last year,” he said, according to the Daily Caller.

“Their stance is simple: they want to defund, dismantle, and disparage police officers. It’s also worth noting that Cori Bush is the one who put her husband on payroll as her personal security guard. Shameful,” Nehls said.

Tlaib was among the Democrats criticized by Republican Rep. Steve Scalise for their attacks on the police.

“Democrats like Reps. Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Rashida Tlaib called for defunding the police instead of defending the men and women who risk their lives to protect American citizens every day,” Scalise said, according to Politico.

“But when it came to their own security rather than the security of American communities, the same radical Democrats who touted ‘defund the police’ spent hundreds of thousands to ensure they felt safe — something that’s not an option for most Americans,” Scalise said.

A report in the Washington Free Beacon said Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, Bush, Omar and fellow Democrats Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Jamaal Bowman of New York have collectively spent more than $1 million on private security since 2020.

