2 States Aren't Just Defying 'Pride Month,' They're Replacing Pagan Celebration With 'Nuclear Family Month'

Forget “pride month.” Nuclear Family Month is worth celebrating, and officials in Tennessee and Indiana know it.

After WABC reported Monday that Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation declaring June to be Nuclear Family Month, the Indianapolis Recorder added on Tuesday that Indiana Republican Gov. Mike Braun issued a proclamation doing the same.

Chief Content Officer for Right Line News Eric Daugherty posted Braun’s proclamation to social media platform X, including the language therein.

“The nuclear family, consisting of one husband, one wife, and any biological, adopted, or fostered children, is God’s design for the family structure and has been the foundation of society since the creation of the world,” he said.

“Research reports that children living with their married, biological parents have better physical and emotional well-being,” he continued.

“When families weaken, society must compensate with expensive, inferior approaches such as welfare systems, schools as surrogate parents, and police as surrogate discipline.”

“I, Mike Braun, Governor of the State of Indiana, do hereby proclaim the month of June, 2026, as Nuclear Family Month in the State of Indiana, and invite all citizens to duly note this occasion.”

Should Pride Month be replaced with Nuclear Family Month (or just Traditional Family Month) in every state? Yes No

A login link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link to log in and vote. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (108 Votes) No: 2% (2 Votes)

🚨 NOW: Indiana Gov. Mike Braun has just signed a proclamation declaring June “NUCLEAR FAMILY MONTH,” the same as Tennessee, instead of LGBTQ Pride 👏🏻👏🏻 “The nuclear family, consisting of one husband, one wife, and any biological, adopted, or fostered children, is God’s design… pic.twitter.com/O7CdNB4gOV — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 1, 2026

To say this is a breath of fresh air is an understatement.

We are all tired of the debauchery and the celebration of sodomy.

We are disgusted and tired of the sexualization of children.

We are also tired of corporations, celebrities, and athletes bending the knee and embracing this demonic nonsense.

Looking at the replies to Daugherty’s post, users in other states want the same.

One Floridian tagged Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, asking, “Can we do this in FL? @GovRonDeSantis @LtGovJayCollins”

A user in Texas had the same idea.

“@GregAbbott_TX @GovHotWheels_TX please make this happen in Texas. !!! Thank you. !”

A decade ago, anyone who rejected the vile creed of “pride” faced consequences, but it’s a new day.

President Donald Trump’s second term for many signaled a dramatic shift, as it became a more publicly acceptable position to support the president.

Americans began to act boldly again, no longer cowering or allowing the left to intimidate them into countenancing their debauchery.

The oppression of “pride month” is on its way out.

Homosexuals and mentally ill people who mutilate their bodies did not build this great nation.

Strong families did.

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