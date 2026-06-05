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Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks during a get out the vote event held in support of Republican congressional candidate Matt Van Epps on Dec. 1, 2025, in Franklin, Tennessee.
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Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks during a get out the vote event held in support of Republican congressional candidate Matt Van Epps on Dec. 1, 2025, in Franklin, Tennessee. (Brett Carlsen / Getty Images)

2 States Aren't Just Defying 'Pride Month,' They're Replacing Pagan Celebration With 'Nuclear Family Month'

 By Samuel Short  June 5, 2026 at 7:12am
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Forget “pride month.” Nuclear Family Month is worth celebrating, and officials in Tennessee and Indiana know it.

After WABC reported Monday that Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation declaring June to be Nuclear Family Month, the Indianapolis Recorder added on Tuesday that Indiana Republican Gov. Mike Braun issued a proclamation doing the same.

Chief Content Officer for Right Line News Eric Daugherty posted Braun’s proclamation to social media platform X, including the language therein.

“The nuclear family, consisting of one husband, one wife, and any biological, adopted, or fostered children, is God’s design for the family structure and has been the foundation of society since the creation of the world,” he said.

“Research reports that children living with their married, biological parents have better physical and emotional well-being,” he continued.

“When families weaken, society must compensate with expensive, inferior approaches such as welfare systems, schools as surrogate parents, and police as surrogate discipline.”

“I, Mike Braun, Governor of the State of Indiana, do hereby proclaim the month of June, 2026, as Nuclear Family Month in the State of Indiana, and invite all citizens to duly note this occasion.”

Should Pride Month be replaced with Nuclear Family Month (or just Traditional Family Month) in every state?

To say this is a breath of fresh air is an understatement.

We are all tired of the debauchery and the celebration of sodomy.

We are disgusted and tired of the sexualization of children.

Related:
Like Clockwork: MLB Annoys Fans After Going Gay Again for 'Pride' Month

We are also tired of corporations, celebrities, and athletes bending the knee and embracing this demonic nonsense.

Looking at the replies to Daugherty’s post, users in other states want the same.

One Floridian tagged Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, asking, “Can we do this in FL? @GovRonDeSantis @LtGovJayCollins”

A user in Texas had the same idea.

“@GregAbbott_TX @GovHotWheels_TX please make this happen in Texas. !!! Thank you. !”

A decade ago, anyone who rejected the vile creed of “pride” faced consequences, but it’s a new day.

President Donald Trump’s second term for many signaled a dramatic shift, as it became a more publicly acceptable position to support the president.

Americans began to act boldly again, no longer cowering or allowing the left to intimidate them into countenancing their debauchery.

The oppression of “pride month” is on its way out.

Homosexuals and mentally ill people who mutilate their bodies did not build this great nation.

Strong families did.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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