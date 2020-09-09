Two women in Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware have been indicted on hate crime charges after they allegedly stole a “Make America Great Again” hat from a child and assaulted him and his mother.

In a video that went viral on social media last month during the Democratic National Convention, the two women stole signs from supporters of President Donald Trump outside of where Biden spoke in Wilmington.

The women in the video tore up the signs and the stole the hat from the 7-year-old boy, Fox News reported.

The child pleaded for the return of his hat, but the women cursed at him. One of them was also recorded appearing to strike at his mother.

The boy pleaded with his mother to “call 911.”

One of the women eventually threw the hat over a fence.

The incident was shared on Twitter by the Students for Trump group and later by Donald Trump Jr.:

Last night, Joe Biden supporters viciously attacked Riley, a 7 year-old @realDonaldTrump fan. Joe Biden supporters stole Riley’s hat, ripped up his sign & made him cry.

Watch. It’s on video. This is sick. Wilmington, DE please help us find them: pic.twitter.com/nqx061VXMt — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 21, 2020

The younger Trump’s video ended up being viewed more than 5 million times.

Students for Trump later reported the child’s name is Riley and he received a call from the White House.

Remember this video from last night? Where the radical Democrats stole a 7 year old boy’s MAGA hat and tried to pick a fight with his family? Well, Riley just received a call from the White House! https://t.co/GarUYYm0Ng — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) August 21, 2020

The Washington Examiner reported that Trump sent Riley a new hat, which he autographed for the boy.

The women on the video were identified by police and arrested, The News Journal reported.

Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy, both 21, are the women behind the August attack, according to police.

Both Winslow and Amy are from Wilmington, and both face charges of “second-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy, endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree assault, attempted third-degree assault, offensive touching and felony hate crimes,” according to The News Journal.

Two women charged with stealing a Make America Great Again hat from a boy seated outside the Democratic National Convention in Wilmington have had their charges upgraded to hate crimes, the Delaware Department of Justice announced Tuesday. https://t.co/HcNyBEsDJb — 101.7FM / 1150AM WDEL (@WDEL) September 8, 2020

Police in Wilmington told the outlet that both women were arrested after being identified on the video and that they were arrested shortly after it was posted.

The alleged crimes could see Winslow and Amy face stiff prison sentences.

The News Journal reported the seven charges could add up to 15 years of potential jail time.

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings issued a statement about the alleged attack in which she said that “harming another person — let alone a child — because of the expression of their views betrays the principles on which our country was founded.”

Jennings’ office chose to pursue the charges against Winslow and Amy.

In Delaware, a hate crime can include a “crime for the purpose of interfering with the victim’s free exercise or enjoyment of any right, privilege or immunity protected by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, or commits said crime because the victim has exercised or enjoyed said rights.”

Both suspects are currently free on bond.

