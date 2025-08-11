Share
The company logo of agricultural machinery tractor manufacturer John Deere is displayed during the LAMMA Show 2025 in Birmingham, England, on Jan. 15.
$20 Billion American Win: Iconic Brand Commits Billions to Bring Back American Jobs

 By Michael Austin  August 11, 2025 at 6:14am
John Deere is investing some $20 billion into American manufacturing, reflecting a broader trend of major companies expanding their operations in the United States.

The investment is expected to create $25 billion for the hometowns for the new operations, according to a recent release from the company.

The White House featured the decision alongside other firms announcing new American investments.

“John Deere announced plans to invest $20 billion over the next decade in American expansion, production, and manufacturing,” the White House noted.

Cory Reed, who serves as president of Deere & Co.’s worldwide agriculture and turf division for production and precision agriculture in the Americas and Australia, detailed the move in an interview with Fox Business.

“We look forward to carrying forward our founder’s legacy of ingenuity as we continue building and investing in America,” Reed said. “We were born here, and we’re here to stay.”

The new $20 billion investment, which will be deployed through the next decade, is meant to develop new technology and more sophisticated manufacturing abilities.

That includes $40 million in Des Moines, Iowa, to be able to produce more See & Spray sprayers, which use artificial intelligence to find and target weeds.

Another $150 million will be used in East Moline, Illinois, to renovate a factory that builds X9 combines.

“These investments are helping us solve some of our customers’ biggest challenges,” Reed told Fox Business.

“Our customers are the backbone of our communities, and we’re proud to provide the solutions that make their jobs easier and more efficient.”

Reed noted that John Deere provides many opportunities for high school graduates.

“We’re proud that, as a company, we’ve helped build America over the past two centuries by supporting farmers, ranchers and construction crews,” he said.

“We’ve been equipping them to feed, clothe, pave, plant, grow, harves, and build our country for generations.”

The Trump administration has emphasized the role of tariffs and negotiating some trade agreements that were harmful to the country.

“Since President Donald J. Trump took office, his unwavering commitment to revitalizing American industry has spurred trillions of dollars of investments in U.S. manufacturing, production, and innovation — and the list only continues to grow,” the White House said along with its list of companies making new investments.

Beyond John Deere, those include Apple, IBM, NVIDIA, Johnson & Johnson, and Hyundai.

