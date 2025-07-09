Only 20 Percent of MKUltra Files Survived: Ex-CIA Officer Predicts Same Thing Happened to Epstein List Live on Fox

For those of you who were looking to see who was on Jeffrey Epstein’s client list, prepare to be disappointed — since now, the Department of Justice said he didn’t even have one.

According to the Associated Press, that was one of the bombshells from a media briefing Monday by Attorney General Pam Bondi; Bondi had previously said that the list of clients that the pedophile sex-trafficker allegedly maintained was “sitting on my desk” for review, and President Donald Trump’s administration had promised to release it.

Now, after a months-long review, the DOJ has decided that no “further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted.” In addition, what material they did have was placed under seal by the courts, and even if Epstein had survived, “only a fraction” of the evidence ” would have been aired publicly had Epstein gone to trial.”

“One of our highest priorities is combating child exploitation and bringing justice to victims,” a DOJ memo read. “Perpetuating unfounded theories about Epstein serves neither of those ends.”

Well, that’s certainly not what anyone was hoping for, and the denizens of social media — both on the right and left — weren’t exactly thrilled:

One day, Pam Bondi swears the FBI has “tens of thousands of Epstein videos,” urging patience as they sift through the evidence. Soon after, Kash Patel claims there’s nothing there—or that the videos have mysteriously vanished. Poof. Gone. Have you ever seen a bigger cover-up? pic.twitter.com/ZMHpLBsleQ — Red Pill USA (@Red_Pill_US) June 7, 2025

Dan Bongino betrayed you Kash Patel betrayed you Pam Bondi betrayed you I put constant daily pressure on them to arrest the Epstein clients and release the Epstein files or resign. And you attacked me for it 🤡 — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) July 7, 2025

Kash Patel and Dan Bongino and Pam Bondi have destroyed their own credibility with their handling of the Epstein pedophile files, and have permanently damaged the moral credibility of the Trump Administration with the American public. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) July 8, 2025

MAGAs: RELEASE THE LIST!!! Elon: Trump is on the Epstein list MAGAs: What list? — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 7, 2025

BREAKING: Elon Musk just attacked Trump, Kash Patel, Dan Bongino, and Pam Bondi after revealing that there is no Epstein client list and that Epstein committed suicide. The fighting continues. pic.twitter.com/WJMmLb24sR — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary) (@MAGALieTracker) July 7, 2025

Between all the conspiracy theories about Trump being on it or Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel being pushed to do this, however, a former CIA officer offered an equally troublesome and infinitely more likely scenario in terms of how the “client list,” if it existed, vanished into thin air: not because of Bondi or Patel or Dan Bongino, but because of the deep-staters who have been doing this since time immemorial.

Appearing on Jesse Watters’ Fox News show, former CIA-er John Kiriakou noted that if they did, it wouldn’t even be the worst cover-up that American intelligence has engaged in.

“I’m not blaming the FBI director, Kash Patel, or the deputy director, Dan Bongino,” he said.

“I think that that layer beneath them, that’s part of what we like to call the deep state, has taken this bull by the horns, and they’ve probably destroyed information.”

Kiriakou pointed to MKULTRA, the CIA’s covert research program into mind control techniques that ran from the 1950s into the 1960s, where sometimes non-consenting subject were forcibly given psychoactive substances, such as LSD, to see what those drugs might do if used upon the enemy. This was wildly unethical even with oversight, which the program didn’t have. It came to wider attention thanks to the Church Committee, a Senate select committee led by Idaho Sen. Frank Church that investigated abuses by the CIA and other intelligence agencies.

Kiriakou noted, “In 1975, after Congress ordered that it release all of its files related to an operation called MKULTRA, the director of the CIA went back to headquarters and ordered everything to be destroyed.”

🚨BREAKING: A Former CIA Officer has just come out and said the DEEP STATE “probably DESTROYED” the EPSTEIN FILES 🚨 pic.twitter.com/7eFeYT53qy — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) July 8, 2025

“And in the end, only about 20 percent of the documents survived,” he said, adding that the intelligence community’s operations against Martin Luther King Jr. are still coming to light.

“So now we’re supposed to believe that everybody’s telling the truth?” he said.

And this is the problem: To the extent that there was any client list, or anything more to know about Jeffrey Epstein, the swamp remains only partly drained. Kash Patel and Pam Bondi can’t undo decades upon decades of malfeasance. Let’s say there wasn’t a client list, as the FBI says. Why would you believe them? They’ve given you no reason to.

Yes, I’m obviously disappointed in Trump administration figures who promised but didn’t deliver — and yet, I expected it. In fact, my bigger concern was always with the naïve promise more than the inability to deliver upon it. They’re supposed to be protecting us from radicals, not protecting their own hides.

If that’s how this is going to be, why not just disband the rogues gallery sitting on the org chart beneath the Trump administration’s appointees? Then, as the left undermines America, at least we won’t be protecting child predators, too.

