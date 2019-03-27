SECTIONS
Crime US News
Print

20 Things You Need To Know from Chicago Police Records of the Jussie Smollett Investigation

By Shaun Hair
Published March 27, 2019 at 1:34pm
Modified March 27, 2019 at 1:48pm
Print

At 9:30 Wednesday morning, a Cook County, Illinois, judge issued a gag order requiring the Chicago Police Department to cease speaking about or disseminating documents about its investigation of actor Jussie Smollett.

However, before that gag issue was issued, the department released 61 pages of its reports and documentation.

Smollett, who claimed he was the victim of a racist and anti-gay attack, was indicted on 16 counts related to making a false police report, but the charges were abruptly dropped Tuesday.

Remember that statements in the police reports are only that — notes that Chicago police officers made in the course of their investigation. The statements are not evidence in and of themselves. However, the actual evidence obtained by the officers in their investigation is now under a gag order.

You can view the police reports below:

TRENDING: House Democrat Lists Problems Party Will Face After Mueller Report

CPD releases Jussie Smollet… by on Scribd

CPD releases Jussie Smollet… by on Scribd

Here’s what we learned from the reports:

1. The investigation described the Smollett’s offense as “making false reports to police claiming to be the victim of an Aggravated Battery.” It noted his motive was undetermined.

2. Chicago police subpoenaed video footage from a Sheraton Hotel and verified the time accuracy. The time of the footage — for 8:51 p.m. — was four minutes and 30 seconds behind actual time plus or minus four seconds.

3. Chicago police sent a search warrant to an FBI analyst pertaining to Smollett’s iCloud account.

4. Chicago police asked two witnesses when and where they received a $100 bill from  Smollett. The witnesses affirmed the money was “provided to them to buy rope, a mask, and a hat for this incident.”

RELATED: MSNBC Journalists Admit Mueller Report Undercuts ‘Almost Everything’ in Steele Dossier

5. A witness said he was “pretty sure he received the $100 bill from SMOLLETT on 25-JAN-2019.” The witness was not sure when and where he actually used that particular bill. The witness said he paid for the rope, masks and hat with other “loose cash.” He kept no receipts.

6. A witness said he was “pretty sure” he received a $3,500 check from Smollett on Jan. 27.

7. Both witnesses said they left the clothing they wore in another place. The location was redacted.

8. One witness said he did not have a cellphone with him on Jan. 25 or 27. The second witness said he thought he did but was not certain.

9. Both witnesses emphatically denied they had anything to do with a letter received by Smollett on Jan. 22.

10. One witness was shown a photo bottle of El Yucateco hot sauce that was recovered from the scene and said it was the bottle he filled with bleach and poured on Smollett.

11. One witness identified another photo as the vehicle being driven by Smollett, and a witness was also a passenger in the vehicle.

12. A witness was able to pull up banking information online that showed a $3,500 deposit. Chicago police obtained a copy of the deposit slip.

13. Witnesses said they were picked up by Smollett at their residence and driven to Lake Shore Drive to the area where the attack would take place.

14.  A witness said he was a trainer and that one of his clients was Smollett.

15. On Feb. 19, Chicago police recovered a photocopy of a check for $3,500 written by Smollett.

16. That same day, immediately before the grand jury was scheduled to convene, it was postponed. Smollett and his attorney asked to meet with the Cook County state’s attorney Feb. 20 to discuss new information.

17. After the grand jury convened, Chicago police were informed that the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office was prepared to approve felony charges against Smollett.

18. On March 19, Chicago police stated their reason for reclassification: “Investigation revealed that a plan formulated and put into play by Smollett to conduct a staged incident where Smollett was beaten by (redacted) and (redacted) posing as persons other than themselves.”

19. Chicago police obtained, via subpoena, video footage from Orso’s restaurant that showed a vehicle that “looked to be consistent with Sun Cab #904.”

20. Chicago police obtained video footage from an unknown store that shows two subjects paying cash for “a facemask, knit caps, gloves, a red hat, and sunglasses.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Shaun Hair
Executive Editor, The Western Journal
Shaun Hair is the Executive Editor of The Western Journal and the Vice President of Digital Content for Liftable Media. He manages the content and social media presence of one of the most viewed online news sites in the world.
Shaun Hair is the Executive Editor of The Western Journal and Vice President of Content at Liftable Media. After graduating law school from the Cecil C. Humphries School of Law, Mr. Hair spent the last decade as an attorney practicing at the trial and appellate level in Arkansas and Tennessee. He represented clients in civil litigation, contractual disputes, criminal defense and domestic matters. He spent a significant amount of time representing indigent clients who could not afford private counsel in civil or criminal matters. A desire for justice and fairness was a driving force in Mr. Hair's philosophy of representation. Inspired by Christ’s role as an advocate on our behalf before God, he often represented clients who had no one else to fight on their behalf. Mr. Hair has been a consultant for Republican political candidates and has crafted grassroots campaign strategies to help mobilize voters in staunchly Democrat regions of the Eastern United States. In early 2015, he began writing for Conservative Tribune. After the site was acquired by Liftable Media, he shut down his law practice, moved to Arizona and transitioned into the position of site director. He then transitioned to vice president of content. In 2018, after Liftable Media folded all its brands into The Western Journal, he was named executive editor. His mission is to advance conservative principles and be a positive and truthful voice in the media. He is married and has four children. He resides in Phoenix, Arizona.
Birthplace
South Carolina
Education
Homeschooled (and proud of it); B.A. Mississippi College; J.D. University Of Memphis
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics







20 Things You Need To Know from Chicago Police Records of the Jussie Smollett Investigation
The Left Doesn’t Want Free Speech. They Want Their Speech.
Weep for Christchurch
Facebook Just Silenced Political Speech in America. And No One Seems To Care.
The Democrats Say They Want the Truth About Kavanaugh. They Don’t.
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×