20 West Point Cadets Involved in Deadly Accident, Emergency Vehicles Respond to ‘Chaotic’ Scene

One West Point cadet was killed and 22 other people were injured Thursday in what was described as a training accident.

The incident occurred near the Camp Natural Bridge training site, which is on U.S. Military Academy property.

One cadet is reported deceased, 20 cadets and two soldiers are wounded that were involved in a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle accident that occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. off Route 293. — U.S. Military Academy (@WestPoint_USMA) June 6, 2019

The accident took place when a vehicle carrying at least 20 cadets overturned, CNN reported.

According to WABC, at least two active-duty soldiers were also riding in the Light Medium Tactical Vehicle when it overturned.

At least one cadet was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries after the crash, WNBC reported.

“At least 4 others were taken to a hospital with back pain,” WNBC added.

Other injured cadets did not require hospitalization.

UPDATE: At least 1 cadet dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after #WestPoint accident. https://t.co/AAVQELSzXk — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) June 6, 2019

However, the aftermath of the accident was described by West Point public affairs to WNBC as “chaotic.”

“There has been an accident in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site. Emergency vehicles are responding. Please avoid Route 293. More information will follow,” the U.S. Military Academy tweeted.

There has been an accident in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site. Emergency vehicles are responding. Please avoid Route 293. More information will follow. @USAGWestPoint — U.S. Military Academy (@WestPoint_USMA) June 6, 2019

The accident took place near Route 293 and Natural Bridge Road.

West Point tweeted its thanks to the many local first responders who helped the injured.

West Point officials thank local and state emergency responders for their assistance on the scene. — U.S. Military Academy (@WestPoint_USMA) June 6, 2019

Retired Major Gen. James Marks, a CNN military analyst, said the site about 60 miles north of New York City is used for “vigorous military training.”

West Point’s website notes that Cadet Field Training is part of the summer experience for cadets.

“Cadet Field Training is a three-to-four week program of instruction that emphasizes general military skills, individual preparedness training, preparations for extended field operations, and leading, participating in, and conducting small unit tactical operations,” the site says.

