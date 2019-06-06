SECTIONS
20 West Point Cadets Involved in Deadly Accident, Emergency Vehicles Respond to ‘Chaotic’ Scene

Military police direct traffic along Route 293 near the site where an armored personnel vehicle overturned, killing at least one person on June 6, 2019, in Cornwall, N.Y.Allyse Pulliam / AP PhotoMilitary police direct traffic along Route 293 near the site where an armored personnel vehicle overturned, killing at least one person on June 6, 2019, in Cornwall, N.Y. (Allyse Pulliam / AP Photo)

By Jack Davis
Published June 6, 2019 at 7:47am
One West Point cadet was killed and 22 other people were injured Thursday in what was described as a training accident.

The incident occurred near the Camp Natural Bridge training site, which is on U.S. Military Academy property.

The accident took place when a vehicle carrying at least 20 cadets overturned, CNN reported.

According to WABC, at least two active-duty soldiers were also riding in the Light Medium Tactical Vehicle when it overturned.

At least one cadet was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries after the crash, WNBC reported.

“At least 4 others were taken to a hospital with back pain,” WNBC added.

Other injured cadets did not require hospitalization.

However, the aftermath of the accident was described by West Point public affairs to WNBC as “chaotic.”

“There has been an accident in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site. Emergency vehicles are responding. Please avoid Route 293. More information will follow,” the U.S. Military Academy tweeted.

The accident took place near Route 293 and Natural Bridge Road.

West Point tweeted its thanks to the many local first responders who helped the injured.

Retired Major Gen. James Marks, a CNN military analyst, said the site about 60 miles north of New York City is used for “vigorous military training.”

West Point’s website notes that Cadet Field Training is part of the summer experience for cadets.

“Cadet Field Training is a three-to-four week program of instruction that emphasizes general military skills, individual preparedness training, preparations for extended field operations, and leading, participating in, and conducting small unit tactical operations,” the site says.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







