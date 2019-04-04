20,000 Pounds of Beef Recalled, Some from Schools

More than 20,000 pounds of ready-to-eat beef patties, some of which were distributed to schools, are being recalled because of purple plastic found inside some of them, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced this week.

Oklahoma-based AdvancePierre Foods, Inc., was forced to recall the patties after the problem was discovered Monday, according to a news release from the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Two consumers complained after finding the plastic in the product.

There have not been any reports of “adverse reactions” for anyone who consumed the product.

However, the news release advises anyone concerned illness to contact a health care provider.

According to the release, the affected products have the number “EST. 2260E” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They have been distributed nationwide.

“While the product was distributed to schools, it resulted from a commercial sale and was not part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program,” the release states.

News of the recall spurred headlines around the country.

In addition, more of the patties could still be in freezers and should not be served but instead thrown away or returned to location of purchase.

Tuesday’s recall pales in comparison to a more than 90,000-pound recall of ground turkey meat issued days before Thanksgiving in November 2018.

Dozens of people fell sick in that episode.

