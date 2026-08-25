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President Donald Trump speaks with guests during an event announcing the expansion of a foster care initiative in the Rose Garden of the White House on Aug. 20, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
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President Donald Trump speaks with guests during an event announcing the expansion of a foster care initiative in the Rose Garden of the White House on Aug. 20, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Finn Gomez / Getty Images)

200,000 Visa Holders Brace for Trouble as New Trump Order Targets Yet Another Immigration Scam

 By Samuel Short  August 25, 2026 at 1:10pm
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Asylum seeking used to indicate a dire, life-threatening situation for its hopeful recipient. Returning to one’s home country could mean death.

Now, it is a means of exploiting the immigration system in order to stay in the United States.

The Associated Press reported that the Trump administration hopes to change this for 200,000 foreigners residing in the country on business and tourism visas seeking “asylum.” The State Department, as the outlet noted, is expected to revoke B1 and B2 visas issued in the past 10 years for individuals who sought asylum or are currently seeking it.

According to the State Department website, a B1 visa is issued for business reasons, such as attending conferences relating to business, science, or education, looking to settle an estate, or negotiating contracts.

B2s are for tourism, vacations, medical treatment, visiting friends and family, social events, non-paid participation in entertainment events, or short courses of study that are non-degree seeking.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau made a post on social media platform X, effectively summarizing the situation as foreigners come here under B1 and B2 conditions, then decide asylum is a way to stay.

“People in the US and all over the world are fed up with bogus asylum claims,” he wrote.

Should this loophole be plugged immediately?

“Asylum isn’t supposed to be a loophole to circumvent immigration laws; rather, it’s supposed to provide a narrow safe harbor for persons persecuted because of their ‘race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion.’”

This appears to be a loophole that needs to be plugged.

A foreigner comes here on a vacation, then suddenly decides he might as well stay because his home country is dangerous?

Related:
Lame-Duck House Democrat Files Articles of Impeachment Against Trump

The Biden administration truly made our immigration system a joke to the world.

The political dichotomy regarding immigration has devolved over the decades. It was just 30 years ago, as former President Bill Clinton sought reelection, that Democrats were patting themselves on the back for upholding strong borders and deporting illegal immigrants.

The platform in 1996 read, “Today’s Democratic Party also believes we must remain a nation of laws. We cannot tolerate illegal immigration and we must stop it. For years before Bill Clinton became President, Washington talked tough but failed to act.”

“In 1992, our borders might as well not have existed. The border was under-patrolled, and what patrols there were, were under-equipped. Drugs flowed freely. Illegal immigration was rampant. Criminal immigrants, deported after committing crimes in America, returned the very next day to commit crimes again.”

“President Clinton is making our border a place where the law is respected and drugs and illegal immigrants are turned away.”

How times have changed.

Now the conversation is not about who can enforce immigration laws and a strong border, but one party ignoring those laws while another enforces them.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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