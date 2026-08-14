This 2002 Sports Comedy Predicted the WNBA's Trans Predicament, But Real Life is Even Funnier: Spoilers

A 2002 sports comedy foreshadowed the WNBA’s current predicament, which is what to do about towering men who are completely prepared to identify as women to play in the league.

Of course, we all know what would happen if former NBA stars played on WNBA teams. So did comedy writers in 2002, when they produced the 91-minute film “Juwanna Mann,” which shows a man dominating women on the court.

The movie elicits a few laughs as it follows an arrogant professional baller named Jamal Jeffries (Miguel A. Núñez Jr.), who thinks none of the rules apply to him.

WARNING: Spoilers below, but to be fair, you’ve had 24 years to see the movie.

In the film, Jamal’s entitlement gets him suspended from the men’s league, and he gets rightfully banned as his agent also drops him. In a flash, the world of sports is basically done with the guy as he simultaneously goes broke.

Insolvent, he moves in with his aunt. But instead of getting a real job, Jamal cooks up a seemingly ridiculous scheme.

Did you see 2002’s "Juwanna Mann"? Yes No

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He puts on a wig and makeup and pretends to be a woman named “Juwanna Mann” so he can sneak into the women’s professional league.

He succeeds, fools everyone, and dominates for the Charlotte Banshees — because biology matters, and a trained and conditioned male athlete will always have a massive physical edge against women.

Along the way, selfish Jamal starts learning some lessons about humility. He also falls in love with a teammate played by Vivica A. Fox. The Hollywood ending sees him get busted and eventually return to the men’s league, this time with a loving girlfriend and a better attitude.

The current conundrum of the WNBA is more hilarious than anything Hollywood could cook up, and it is anything but cinematic.

The league has spewed pro-trans, anti-women’s sports rhetoric, but now two former NBA players have called the bluff.

Enes Kanter Freedom has announced his intent to make himself available for the next draft, as has former pro player and former GOP Senate candidate Royce White.

White has really leaned into this thing, too. It’s laugh-out-loud funny.

Late on Thursday night, he posted a photo of himself in a wig and masterfully weaponized the left’s utterly insane rhetoric on multiple issues against the insufferable activists who have spread the cancer of woke across society.

The result was pure comedy, and better than any forgettable, seemingly prophetic, turn-of-the-century comedy.

White put on the wig, took a photo, posted it on X, and commented:

“To my Black Trans Lesbians, BIPOC Trans and Trans adjacent… Don’t let people rain on your parade! These mainstream media outlets and commentators are dead naming me or misgendering me, it’s GENOCIDE.”

To my Black Trans Lesbians, BIPOC Trans and Trans adjacent… Don’t let people rain on your parade! These mainstream media outlets and commentators are dead naming me or misgendering me, it’s GENOCIDE. People on the left are spewing a lot of nonbinary hate. Silence is violence,… pic.twitter.com/Ge12TQ8uDc — Royce White 🇺🇸 (@Highway_30) August 14, 2026

He added, “People on the left are spewing a lot of nonbinary hate. Silence is violence, where are all the advocates and allies? Who are they to tell me I’m not a Black woman? I’m slayyyyyin, kweeeens…”

White added that his pronouns are now “Pay/Me” and he used the tag “LetHerPlay.”

The best part? If the WNBA does not let White play, its years of virtue signaling will be exposed as fraudulent.

On Thursday, a pro-trans tweet from the WNBA’s 2021 LGBT “pride” campaign resurfaced and showed the league supported men taking roster spots from women as recently as just a few years ago.

Our first #WCW of #WNBAPride goes out to Andraya Yearwood and Terry Miller. We see you. We support you and all of the other trans athletes just trying to compete in the sports they love. 🧡 (📸 via @AthleteAlly) pic.twitter.com/8ddVyYY9z4 — WNBA (@WNBA) June 2, 2021

Now, the league says it needs time and a task force to assess whether men, and what kind of men, should be eligible to play on WNBA rosters.

The WNBA is now in a position where it can’t win without turning its back on the faux activism by which it is propped up.

The house of cards could blow away.

The best way forward would be to rule out any men playing in a league for women, lean into its few likeable stars, and court people who could help its dimwit executives turn a profit for once.

Of course, the WNBA will almost certainly find a way to make the worst decision, and no matter what the outcome is, it’ll be hilarious.

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