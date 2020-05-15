With recent revelations about what was happening during the last days of the Obama administration, we’d like to take this opportunity to correct former President Barack Obama’s tweet from 2012.

“I spy … the President of the United States of America,” Obama captioned a picture of himself in the middle of a large crowd, posted just prior to the 2012 presidential election.

I spy … the President of the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/jTOZZzzH — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 26, 2012

Instead, how about “I spy [on the next Republican to run for] the President of the United States of America” or simply the identifier, “I, spy”?

In a Watergate-level scandal largely ignored by the media, evidence continues to mount that the Obama administration was not only spying on President Donald Trump’s campaign but was also fostering a resistance within the deep state before he was even elected.

The most egregious and obvious example has been the case against Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security advisor who pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI after getting caught up in the investigation of potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The case against Flynn has since imploded as newly declassified documents revealed that then-Vice President Joe Biden and other high-ranking officials requested the “unmasking” of his identity after routine intelligence surveillance picked up a call between Flynn and then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, Fox News reported.

Other names on that request include a who’s who in the Obama administration, such as then-Chief of Staff Denis McDonough, former FBI Director James Comey — who reportedly concocted the Russia collusion investigation in a meeting with Obama — and James Clapper, Obama’s former director of national intelligence.

The establishment media has mostly ignored not only the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee’s involvement, but also the entire bombshell story itself because, you know, coronavirus (apparently the biggest media outlets in the country cannot cover more than one big story at a time).

It seems the highest-ranking officials of the Obama administration wanted to pin something — anything — on President Trump before he was even elected.

Beginning in the summer of 2016 during the presidential campaign, Obama’s FBI started investigating the since-debunked Russia collusion fable by sending an undercover agent to pump one of his low-level campaign advisors for information, according to The New York Times.

Further proof of problems with the probe includes evidence that former FBI investigator Peter Strzok and his adulterous lover, then-FBI lawyer Lisa Page, exchanged anti-Trump text messages in which Strzok assured his mistress that Trump would not become president and that they had an “insurance policy” against it.

Even more problematically, Strzok, who questioned Flynn in the Russia collusion probe, was also caught up in another revelation as recently unsealed documents proved that the retired general was targeted.

The document includes one investigator’s handwritten notes which asked whether the aim of questioning would be, “[t]ruth/Admission or to get him to lie?”

Flynn eventually pleaded guilty after he was nearly bankrupt and faced with the prospect of his son’s prosecution, and while the Department of Justice recently moved to drop the charges, the case persists.

After the recent revelations about the level of corruption and collusion against Trump from the Obama administration, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul didn’t buy that Obama wasn’t also involved as well.

“You are the president of the US, and you’re allowing your intelligence community to spy on your political opponents?” the Republican senator tweeted.

“I’d be surprised if President Obama didn’t know about the abuses that occurred against @realDonaldTrump!”

“We need to fix FISA now so it never happens again!” Paul wrote, referring to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

You are the president of the US, and you’re allowing your intelligence community to spy on your political opponents? I’d be surprised if President Obama didn’t know about the abuses that occurred against @realDonaldTrump! We need to fix FISA now so it never happens again! — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 12, 2020

On Thursday, the Senate passed a bill with additional restrictions on obtaining FISA warrants, which are granted for surveillance of foreign spies in the U.S. and which the FBI used against the Trump campaign, according to Fox News.

Increasingly, there is little room for doubt that the investigations against Trump began as a vendetta against a candidate who became the duly elected president.

While it is satisfying to finally have vindication for the president, it is equally as vexing to know that Obama may have engaged in such a brazen and diabolical plot against his successor.

We spy a guy who acted more like a corrupt dictator than an American president.

