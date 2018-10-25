2018 Is Already a Record-Breaking Year for Illegal Immigrant Families

Illegal immigration has been at a record high in 2018, prior to the arrival of the migrant caravan.

According to a report from the Washington Times, attempted illegal immigration into the United States surged to over 100,000 families this year.

In the month of September alone, 16,600 illegal immigrant parents with their children were halted by Border Patrol, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

That number is almost double the monthly average prior to the Trump administration’s controversial “zero tolerance” policy, which was enacted and later retracted.

According to the Times, September was the worst month on record for illegal family immigration.

CBP reported that in the 2018 fiscal year, a total of 396,579 individuals were apprehended between the ports of entry on the southwest border of the United States.

That total is up from the 303,916 individuals apprehended by Border Patrol in the 2017 fiscal year.

El Universal, a Mexican news outlet, published on Monday that there are 14,000 Honduran migrants in the caravan moving through their borders, headed for the United States.

That group is one the president announced that he would stop, using the military if necessary, in order to keep the onslaught of foreign nationals from converging on the United States.

The president campaigned on the promise that he would finish the wall between the United States and Mexico, in order to curb the persistent illegal immigration.

Trump has shown undaunted resolution in the face of the mass migration headed for the United States, promising to do whatever it takes to prohibit the band from entering.

“Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were not able to do the job of stopping people from leaving their country and coming illegally to the U.S.,” the president tweeted.

“We will now begin cutting off, or substantially reducing, the massive foreign aid routinely given to them.”

Later the president tweeted that Mexico was added to the list of failures who were unable to help the United States in halting the caravan.

“Sadly, it looks like Mexico’s Police and Military are unable to stop the Caravan heading to the Southern Border of the United States. Criminals and unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in. I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National Emergy (sic). Must change laws!” Trump tweeted.

Many, however, consider the president’s insistence on keeping illegal immigrants out to be a distraction from other issues facing politicians in the midterm elections.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi along with Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer encouraged their Democratic colleagues to “ignore” the immigrant caravan.

The president, however, had a different approach, saying for once that he agreed with former President Barack Obama’s view on immigration, and tweeted a video of the former president that was recorded in 2005.

Trump said, “I agree with President Obama 100%!”

