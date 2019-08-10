2020 Candidate Steve Bullock Declares Democrats Are ‘Well on Our Way To Losing’ 2020 to Trump

Presidential hopeful and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock warned fellow Democrats at the National Press Club on Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s “reelection [is] becoming more likely with each passing minute.”

Bullock made these remarks after he witnessed the 2020 presidential candidates bicker during last week’s Democratic debates.

“As I stood on that debate stage last week and then listened that next night, I saw [Trump’s] reelection becoming more likely with each passing minute,” he said, the Washington Examiner reported.

Bullock expanded on the fact that his state went for Trump in 2016. Democrats need to try to appeal to constituents in places like Billings, Montana, he said, and not just the liberals who are already going to vote for the Democratic candidate.

TRENDING: Watch Cheney’s Bold Defense of Trump: This Isn’t About Race, It’s About Socialists Destroying America

“Please permit me to take everyone out of the ‘Twitterverse’ for at least a minute and bring us back to Earth,” he said, according to Politico.

“We cannot defeat Trump’s politics of personal destruction if we practice self-destruction.”

He added, “We are well on our way to losing this election long before it ever really has started.”

The Montana governor then went into a variety of topics, like health care, that he said demonstrated the split in the Democratic Party that could cost them the election.

Do you think Bullock has a chance to be the Democratic presidential nominee? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 7% (91 Votes) 93% (1293 Votes)

“I stood on that debate stage, and I could not believe that after 70 attempts by Republicans, it is now the Democrats who are calling to repeal and replace Obamacare,” Bullock said.

“If you propose abolishing private health insurance, you will lose. You will reelect Trump.”

He added that expanding health insurance to illegal immigrants would not sell in his home state and could create a magnet for more illegal immigration.

“We need border security. But we need sanity, not the vanity in securing our borders,” Bullock said. “Yet our every action can’t be that reaction to Donald Trump.”

Bullock has just 1 percent support nationwide, according to a recent Morning Consult poll. He doesn’t seem concerned and said that his success as a red-state governor will be appealing to people, according to Politico.

RELATED: New Redesign of CA Website Removes Arrest Reports from Kamala’s Controversial Years

“I guarantee you if I’m the nominee … I’m going to carry Vermont, Massachusetts and California,” he said.

“But I wonder if the senators from Vermont, Massachusetts and California can make same that guarantee of carrying Montana, or Michigan or Wisconsin or Pennsylvania.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.