2020 Dem Candidate Marianne Williamson Caught on Hot Mic: 'Conservatives Are Nicer to Me'

Given what Marianne Williamson is willing to say when she knows people are watching, imagine what she’ll say when she doesn’t.

Well, we all found that out when a clip surfaced from her appearance on “America This Week with Eric Bolling” two weeks ago.

Bolling is currently on Sinclair Broadcast Group but used to be on Fox News — and while Williamson thought she wasn’t on camera, she decided to talk about the nature of the fact that the right has actually been nicer to her.

“What does it say that Fox News is nicer to me than the lefties are?” Williamson said in the clip.

“What does it say that the conservatives are nicer to me?”

.@marwilliamson: “What does it say that the conservatives are nicer to me? I’m a serious lefty but they are so — I understand why people on the right called them godless — I mean, it’s like, I didn’t think the left was as mean as the right, they are.” pic.twitter.com/0iXkWPRdAW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 12, 2019

“It’s such a bizarre world,” she added.

“You know, I’m such a lefty. I mean, I’m a serious lefty, I understand why people on the right call them ‘godless,’ I mean it’s like, I didn’t think the left was as mean as the right, they are.”

Of course, her opinion changed once the clip surfaced online. According to RealClearPolitics, the self-help guru and debate quote machine came back on the program to excoriate Bolling.

“I was told was that if I came on your show, you wouldn’t blast it out, and you just blasted it out,” she said. “So … I don’t even know where to go with that.”

“The whole point of a hot mic is, well, you know, why did you just blast it out if the point was, if I came on you wouldn’t? I would have come on anyway.”

That being said, there are several reasons why the right is nicer to Marianne Williamson than all of those lefties.

The first is the simple one: Liberals can talk about a “crisis of empathy” all they want, but politics is politics and it’s still the roughest contact sport there is.

The Democratic primaries were never going to be about self-help platitudes like meeting on the battlefield of love.

It’s a battlefield, minus the love.

There’s also the fact this year’s Democratic field is a particularly unhinged one.

For a group of people who are fond of talking about the arrant meanness of President Donald Trump, they’re also pretty fond of taking vicious swipes at one another.

If you saw the debate on Thursday, just look at Julían Castro’s performance.

This isn’t the kind of place for the author of “A Return to Love.” It never would have been, but especially not this year.

And, of course, there’s the fact that, quite frankly, Williamson was a meme machine during the first two rounds of clown-car debates when literally any candidate with a modicum of support could make it up on the debate stage.

Whether it was, “Girlfriend, you are so on,” (or was it “Girlfriend, you are so wrong?” Will we ever really know at this point?) or her remark about a “dark psychic force,” Williamson got more attention than her poll numbers or performance would have merited.

There was a reason for this: Unless you’re the kind of person who believes in crystal healing and mantras, this was probably your first introduction to her. And she’s hilarious.

So, yes, Republicans apparently are nicer than Democrats — at least when it comes to treating Marianne Williamson with respect.

Who would have thought?

