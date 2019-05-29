SECTIONS
2020 Dem Candidate Swalwell Under Fire After Claiming He’s Just ‘Another White Guy’

By Steven Beyer
Published May 29, 2019 at 7:47am
Representative Eric Swalwell is receiving a backlash on Twitter after saying he’s just “another white guy” during an interview.

And then blasting the statement into social media.

The California congressman and 2020 Democratic contender shared a clip of a Vice News interview on Twitter with a caption that read, “I may be ‘another white guy,’ but I know where there are gaps in my knowledge or my experience and I know when to pass the mic.”

In the clip, a Vice News reporter asked Swalwell, “Why should another white guy be president?”

Swalwell responded by saying, “Well, a white guy who doesn’t see other identities or understand other experiences shouldn’t be president. I do.”

He went on to say that he understands that on some issues there would be “gaps” in his “knowledge” and “experience,” but he would “pass the mic to people who do have that experience.”

But that wasn’t all.

Do you think Eric Swalwell is pandering in this interview?

The candidate went on to reaffirm to Vice his commitment to ask a woman to serve as vice president if he became the Democratic nominee.

If Swalwell was hoping for a boost from the interview, it didn’t come.

The tweet quickly became “ratioed” – a term that is used when a tweet garners more comments than likes or shares. It is often seen as a sign of disapproval with the content of the post.

Many on Twitter saw his comment of “another white guy” as pandering.

Others were quick to point out that the candidate is polling at 0 percent in a recent Quinnipiac University poll among Democrats or Democratic-leaning voters.

In the same poll, Swalwell has a favorable rating of just 6 percent among voters, while 77 percent of voters said they simply haven’t heard enough.

Steven Beyer
Steven is a writer for The Western Journal and has written hundreds of stories for both Western Journal and Conservative Tribune. He is a follower of Jesus, husband to an amazing wife and father to two beautiful girls.
