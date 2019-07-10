SECTIONS
2020 Dem Endorses McConnell Challenger, Humiliated When the Replies Start Rolling in

Democratic presidential candidate and Montana governor Steve Bullock speaks at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame Dinner on June 9, 2019 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.Scott Olson / Getty ImagesDemocratic presidential candidate and Montana governor Steve Bullock speaks at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame Dinner on June 9, 2019 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

By Joe Setyon
Published July 10, 2019 at 2:42pm
Steve Bullock, the Democratic governor of Montana and a 2020 presidential candidate, was blindsided Wednesday by the near-universal response to a tweet expressing support for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s challenger.

McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, is facing a challenge from liberal Democrat Amy McGrath.

Bullock, for his part, is supporting McGrath.

“McConnell has stood in the way of American progress for decades. He has to go, and there’s no one like @AmyMcGrathKY to get this job done,” Bullock tweeted Wednesday.

“Kentuckians deserve a fighter like her in the Senate. Let’s help them get one,” he added, linking to a site where donors can give money to McGrath’s campaign.

Here’s the problem.

Do you think Steve Bullock is too proud to run for Senate instead of the presidency?

Polling at an average of just 0.6 percent, according to RealClearPolitics, Bullock is a long shot to win the 2020 Democratic nomination.

Many Democrats think that instead of running for president, he’d be better off taking a page out of McGrath’s book and challenging incumbent Montana GOP Sen. Steve Daines, who’s up for reelection in 2020.

And they didn’t have any problem telling him as much:

According to Politico, there’s significant party pressure on Bullock to run for Senate instead of president.

“There are three or four people in L.A. that are excited about his [presidential] candidacy. Otherwise, everyone else wants him to run for the Senate out here,” an unnamed Democratic senator told Politico in May.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







