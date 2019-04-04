2020 Democrat Claims It’s Hard To Imagine Trump Believes in God

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday voiced his doubts that President Donald Trump believes in God and threw a rhetorical elbow at the teaching of America’s religious conservatives.

Buttigieg, 37, is the mayor of South Bend, Indiana. The veteran of the conflict in Afghanistan is gay and married, and lists himself as a member of the Episcopal church.

The subject of religion came up during a Friday interview in which Buttigieg said, “The left is rightly committed to a separation of church and state … but we need to not be afraid to invoke arguments that are convincing on why Christian faith is going to point you in a progressive direction.”

Buttigieg was asked about the faith of President Trump, who forged a strong partnership with religious conservatives during his campaign and has maintained that partnership during his presidency.

“I’m reluctant to comment on another person’s faith, but I would say it is hard to look at this president’s actions and believe that they’re the actions of somebody who believes in God,” Buttigieg said in comments published Wednesday by USA Today.

“I just don’t understand how you can be as worshipful of your own self as he is and be prepared to humble yourself before God. I’ve never seen him humble himself before anyone. And the exaltation of yourself, especially a self that’s about wealth and power, could not be more at odds with at least my understanding of the teachings of the Christian faith,” he said.

Buttigieg’s comments caused a furor on Twitter.

Turns out the Mayor is just another self-absorbed, left-wing hater who believes mightily he should be President of the country he holds in low regrard: Mayor Buttigieg: It’s Hard to Look at Trump’s Actions and Think He Believes in God https://t.co/xWTzrwpGZU #MAGA @AmerficaFirst — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) April 4, 2019

Radical, ultra-leftist, (ie commie), gay mayor says @realDonaldTrump doesn’t believe in God. Now that’s funny. Now that’s rich! He just lost any chance for presidency. Just killed off entire vote of midwest, middle America & all Christians. #NICE #SMARThttps://t.co/zov3ajpeyH — Wayne Allyn Root (@RealWayneRoot) April 3, 2019

So, Dem Pres hopeful @PeteButtigieg doubts @realDonaldTrump believes in God. Well, I can say Mr. Trump is certainly governing like a #bornagain believer: acknowledges #Jerusalem as capitol, and is totally #ProLife. How’s that square w/ your party, Buttigieg?R/T if you like! — Brian Sussman (@Brian_Sussman) April 3, 2019

During the interview, Buttigieg scoffed at the Christian right for “saying so much about what Christ said so little about, and so little about what he said so much about.”

USA Today columnist Kirsten Powers, who wrote about the interview with Buttigieg, said Buttigieg was focusing on abortion in that comment.

Buttigieg contrasted his faith with that of those he opposes.

“When I think about where most of Scripture points me, it is toward defending the poor, and the immigrant, and the stranger, and the prisoner, and the outcast and those who are left behind by the way society works,” he said.

Buttigieg said others fail to grasp that concept.

Scripture teaches us to focus on lifting up the marginalized—to be skeptical of the wealthy, the powerful, the sanctimonious, and the boastful. This, of course, has political implications. https://t.co/znolWISZKT — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) March 30, 2019

“And what we have now is this exaltation of wealth and power, almost for its own sake, that in my reading of Scripture couldn’t be more contrary to the message of Christianity. So I think it’s really important to carry a message, knitting together a lot of groups that have already been on this path for some time, but giving them more visibility in the public sphere,” he said.

In February, Trump spoke at the National Prayer Breakfast, saying he was “honored to be here with leaders from across the country and all around the world who are all united by a shared belief in the glory of God and the power of prayer.”

During that speech, Trump noted, “Let us always give thanks for the miracle of life, the majesty of creation and the grace of Almighty God.”

