SECTIONS
Commentary News
Print

2020 Democrat Scorches 'Hyperpartisan' Call To Impeach After Reading Transcript

×
By Jared Harris
Published September 26, 2019 at 12:21pm
Print

A 2020 Democratic presidential candidate who came out against the impeachment of President Donald Trump only grew stronger in her decision after reading the released transcript of his controversial phone call with Ukraine’s president.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii affirmed her decision and tore into her fellow Democrats during an interview Wednesday on The Hill’s news talk show “Rising.”

“I think most people reading through that transcript are not going to find that extremely compelling cause to throw out a president that won an election in 2016,” Gabbard said.

“Instead, what I think most people will see is hey, this is another move by Democrats to get rid of Donald Trump, further deepening the already hyperpartisan divides that we have in this country,” she said.

TRENDING: Warren Lost When Confronted with Ethical Dilemma from Reporter

It may be safe to say that Gabbard isn’t too popular with the Democratic establishment.

Her outright rejection of impeachment and roasting of her fellow Democrats shows that not everyone on the left is buying the party’s push to get rid of Trump through any means necessary.

And with the flimsy evidence Democrats have produced so far, who can blame them?

Is Tulsi Gabbard right?

The “whistleblower” complaint that set off this entire debacle was sourced with second- and third-hand information as well as news articles, in true Steele dossier fashion.

A transcript of the call on which most of the complaint hinged was released in its entirety by the Trump administration in a masterful move.

Nothing in the call seemed to indicate any law had been broken, leaving Democrats struggling to find any shred of ammunition they could use against the president as their impeachment attempt seemed to collapse around them.

Gabbard just appears to be stating the obvious but is being drowned out by coverage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other entrenched Democrats fighting to make their narrative work.

RELATED: Want To Get Away with Murder? Just Run Against Donald J. Trump

And in a field full of candidates ranging from fake Native Americans to crystal energy healers, it’s no wonder comparatively level-headed Gabbard isn’t getting much publicity.

After this statement, it’s not likely that CNN or MSNBC will be lining up to interview her, either.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined Conservative Tribune in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined Conservative Tribune in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







Beto Uses Kent State Shooting To Shame Gun Owners, Doesn't Mention Who Was Behind It
2020 Democrat Scorches 'Hyperpartisan' Call To Impeach After Reading Transcript
Warren Lost When Confronted with Ethical Dilemma from Reporter
Progressive UK Finally Draws Line in the Sand, Gives Transgender a Lesson in Biology
Watch Lock Picker Find Major Flaw in Popular Gun Safe, Open It in Seconds
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×