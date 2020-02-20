2020 Democrat Tom Steyer: Trump Won Wednesday's Debate

One 2020 Democratic presidential candidate who did not qualify for Wednesday’s debate in Las Vegas declared President Donald Trump the winner.

Tom Steyer fell short of the Democratic National Committees threshold for the debate Wednesday night by failing to hit 10 percent in four approved polls or winning a delegate out of Iowa or New Hampshire, according to Politico.

However, the billionaire declared Trump the winner of the debate in an appearance Thursday morning on CNN.

“I saw the person who won the debate last night whose name is Donald Trump. That’s the first thing I’d say,” Steyer said.

“Because I saw so much bickering between Democratic candidates, tearing each other down and going after each other and forgetting the fact that what really counts is beating Donald Trump in November of 2020.

“I saw people going after each other’s personality and records instead of remembering that, in fact, the Democratic Party needs to win in November,” he said.

As Steyer pointed out, the six Democrats who appeared on stage Wednesday night clashed in a fiery debate.

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg said the Democratic Party needed to wake up because the current front-runners, Sanders and Bloomberg, were the “two most polarizing figures on this stage.”

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Buttigieg fought over who has the qualifications to be president, with Klobuchar saying that the former South Bend mayor lacked experience because he has not “been in the arena.”

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg was attacked for his treatment of women and the stop-and-frisk policy he supported as mayor.

“Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women and of supporting racist policies like redlining and stop-and-frisk,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren said of Bloomberg.

Steyer even joined in on the attacks on Bloomberg, tweeting, “One lesson from tonight — looks like Mike Bloomberg might be running in the wrong primary.”

One lesson from tonight — looks like Mike Bloomberg might be running in the wrong primary. — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) February 20, 2020

“He has to understand that Democrats represent the vast bulk of working people in this country and that means black people, and brown people, and Asian Americans and Native Americans as well as white people, and that’s his responsibility,” Steyer told CNN.

Steyer said that the question remains “who can unite the Democratic Party” and beat Trump.

“We have a diverse party representing the wonderfully diverse population of the United States of America. Fantastic. Prove it,” he said.

