2020 Democratic Candidate Eric Swalwell Slammed for Constitutional Gaffe

Democratic presidential candidate Eric Swalwell found himself in hot water after trying to appeal to female supporters Tuesday as part of his campaign.

In an effort to distinguish himself in the Democratic primaries, the California lawmaker claims that he supports women’s rights in terms of reproductive health services and equal pay.

Women’s rights are human rights. It’s as simple as that. #ERANow — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) May 1, 2019

On Swalwell’s website, he states that “there is still a lot of work to be done” improving women’s rights. Additionally, his campaign revolves around ensuring that “women have equal access to healthcare, educational, and economic opportunities.”

According to Fox News, Swalwell has also promised to choose a woman as his running mate because, as a white man, he cannot “speak to someone else’s experience.”

Swalwell took his beliefs further on Twitter to establish himself among the other presidential hopefuls, tweeting: “Do you know how many times the word ‘Woman’ is mentioned in the Constitution? Zero.”

Do you know how many times the word “Woman” is mentioned in the Constitution? Zero. That is unacceptable. Women must be equally represented and equally protected. #ERANow — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) May 1, 2019

As always, Twitter users had a lot to say about Swalwell’s tweet, roasting him over his apparent lack of knowledge regarding the Constitution.

Do you know how many times the word “Man” is mentioned in the Constitution? Zero. There’s dumb and then there’s “can’t read or use CTRL+F before tweeting” dumb. https://t.co/Dl9KwzrCGW — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 1, 2019

The Constitution begins with “WE THE PEOPLE”. Women were part of “the people”. If you are going to be a political agitator, at least be proficient at it. — ConsMilitia (@CONSMILITIA) May 1, 2019

“Man” isn’t in the Constitution either. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 1, 2019

Heritage Foundation’s Amy Swearer tweeted, “The words ‘people,’ ‘person,’ and ‘citizens’ are used dozens of times, and the last time I checked women are all three of those things,” Swearer added. “It’s patronizing (and worse, dehumanizing) to suggest that we’re not equally people or citizens.”

Now do the word “man.” Also zero. The words “people,” “person,” and “citizens” are used dozens of times, and the last time I checked women are all three of those things. It’s patronizing (and worse, dehumanizing) to suggest that we’re not equally people or citizens. https://t.co/DmiOiCffHS — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) May 1, 2019

However, as of May 1, Swalwell qualified in the Democratic presidential primary debates by “polling at least 1 percent in three polls.”

His chances to continue on remain quite low, Fox News said.

As of Friday morning, Swalwell’s campaign had not replied to The Western Journal’s request for a comment.

Along with advocating for women, Swalwell also leads his campaign with assertions that President Donald Trump colluded with Russia, though special counsel Robert Mueller’s report contained no such evidence.

