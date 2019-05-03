SECTIONS
2020 Democratic Candidate Eric Swalwell Slammed for Constitutional Gaffe

By Makenna Baird
Published May 3, 2019 at 10:58am
Democratic presidential candidate Eric Swalwell found himself in hot water after trying to appeal to female supporters Tuesday as part of his campaign.

In an effort to distinguish himself in the Democratic primaries, the California lawmaker claims that he supports women’s rights in terms of reproductive health services and equal pay.

On Swalwell’s website, he states that “there is still a lot of work to be done” improving women’s rights. Additionally, his campaign revolves around ensuring that “women have equal access to healthcare, educational, and economic opportunities.”

According to Fox News, Swalwell has also promised to choose a woman as his running mate because, as a white man, he cannot “speak to someone else’s experience.”

Swalwell took his beliefs further on Twitter to establish himself among the other presidential hopefuls, tweeting: “Do you know how many times the word ‘Woman’ is mentioned in the Constitution? Zero.”

As always, Twitter users had a lot to say about Swalwell’s tweet, roasting him over his apparent lack of knowledge regarding the Constitution.

Heritage Foundation’s Amy Swearer tweeted, “The words ‘people,’ ‘person,’ and ‘citizens’ are used dozens of times, and the last time I checked women are all three of those things,” Swearer added. “It’s patronizing (and worse, dehumanizing) to suggest that we’re not equally people or citizens.”

However, as of May 1, Swalwell qualified in the Democratic presidential primary debates by “polling at least 1 percent in three polls.”

His chances to continue on remain quite low, Fox News said.

As of Friday morning, Swalwell’s campaign had not replied to The Western Journal’s request for a comment.

Along with advocating for women, Swalwell also leads his campaign with assertions that President Donald Trump colluded with Russia, though special counsel Robert Mueller’s report contained no such evidence.

2020 Democratic Candidate Eric Swalwell Slammed for Constitutional Gaffe
