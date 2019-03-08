Gillibrand Struggles To Get Even Home Delegation To Back Her – Report

2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is struggling to win over even members of her home state New York’s congressional delegation, according to a Politico report Thursday.

She even invited them to an event with New York county officials at Washington, D.C., eatery Bistro Bis, but only one showed up, Politico reported, citing people with knowledge of the invitations.

The invitation was reportedly extended a couple of hours before the event, which conflicted with House votes.

Gillibrand has not officially announced a run for president but said in January she was launching a 2020 exploratory committee.

She is the only senator angling for the 2020 Democratic nomination who has no home-state congressional backing, Politico reported.

She’s polling at roughly 1 percent, according to a RealClear Politics average.

Another 2020 hopeful, California Sen. Kamala Harris, is polling at 11 percent, and she leads Gillibrand in home-state support, with five endorsements from California’s House delegation plus Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, reported Vanity Fair.

Gillibrand is trying to lock down New York support with lunches, drinks and phone calls, Politico reported.

She will have to act fast in case fellow Democrats New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo or New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio jump in the 2020 race.

Gillibrand is further to the left than some of the other Democratic candidates.

She signaled her support in February for tearing down existing portions of the southern border wall.

The senator has also called global warming a “life or death threat” to Americans when discussing her support for the so-called Green New Deal.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to Gillibrand’s office but did not immediately receive a response.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

