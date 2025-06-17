2020 Election Fraud Bombshell: Patel Discovers Suppressed FBI Docs Claiming China Fake ID, Mail-in Voting Plot to Elect Biden

Even five years later, questions about the 2020 election aren’t going away.

FBI Director Kash Patel on Monday turned over a cache of buried Bureau documents about a potential plot by China to influence the election by sending thousands of fake drivers licenses to the U.S. to secure fraudulent mail-in ballots, according to the news site Just The News.

Patel called the allegations “alarming,” but for the FBI’s previous leadership, they might be damning.

Patel himself publicized the story with a post on the social media platform X.

The FBI has located documents which detail alarming allegations related to the 2020 U.S. election, including allegations of interference by the CCP. I have immediately declassified the material and turned the documents over to the Chairman Grassley for further review. pic.twitter.com/sBVNUgN2BJ — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) June 17, 2025

“The FBI has located documents which detail alarming allegations related to the 2020 U.S. election, including allegations of interference by the CCP,” Patel wrote.

He has turned the documents over to Senate Committee Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, whose committee handles Senate oversight for the Justice Department and who has shown plenty of willingness to take on the D.C. deep state.

In a statement to Just The News, Patel said the documents include “allegations of plans from the CCP to manufacture fake driver’s licenses and ship them into the United States for the purpose of facilitating fraudulent mail-in ballots — allegations which, while substantiated, were abruptly recalled and never disclosed to the public.”

According to Just The News, officials familiar with the documents said they were from August 2020 and based on information from a source who had told the FBI over the summer that China was “manufacturing and exporting” the fake licenses to enable non-citizen Chinese residents in the U.S. to obtain and cast mail-in ballots in the upcoming election.

The beneficiary of the campaign was to be then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“The intelligence source claimed the plot was specifically designed to benefit Biden, officials said,” the article stated.

In one sense, the report might be alarming, but it isn’t shocking

Considering the disaster the Joe Biden presidency wreaked on the United States for the next four years — Afghanistan, the border invasion, inflation, just for starters — it shouldn’t surprise anyone that China would have been rooting for that outcome. But even in 2020, it was obvious that authoritarian countries like China wanted Trump gone because he represented American — and Western — strength.

What might be shocking, though, is that in September 2020, only a month after the initial report was made, and buried, then-FBI Director Christopher Wray testified to the Senate Homeland Security Committee that there was no evidence of foreign powers meddling in the election.

“We have not seen historically any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it’s by mail or otherwise,” Wray said, according to a Washington Post report from the time.

Then-CNN writer Chris Cilizza, a leftist hack of the first order, wrote a predictably liberal take on Wray’s testimony that was published under the headline, “The FBI director just totally shut down Donald Trump’s vote-fraud conspiracy.”

Well, the new FBI director just opened it back up.

Now, it’s possible that Wray was unaware of the report about China’s meddling. But it’s unlikely.

It’s also unlikely that Wray was unaware that by August 2020, Customs and Bureau Protection agents at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport alone had reported seizing almost 20,000 fake drivers licenses in shipments mainly from Hong Kong and mainland China, as well as South Korea and the United Kingdom.

The news was fairly widely covered at the time, mostly by mainstream media outlets bending over backwards to argue that there was no way the licenses were evidence of fraudulent voting.

“Fact check: 20,000 fake driving licenses seized at O’Hare Airport not linked to voter fraud,” Reuters helpfully pontificated.

But Wray’s reassurances to the Senate about potential foreign meddling ring a good deal more hollow in light of his successor’s revelation that the FBI had had a report that China was engaged in a massive plan to affect the 2020 election.

What’s really important is why he spoke the way he did.

In his testimony Wray didn’t have to give credence to the report. He could have simply cited it, noted that it was being reviewed for credibility, and moved on.

Instead, he chose to keep quiet about it completely — and allow the left-leaning media like CNN to trumpet his words, shutting down any questions about election meddling at all.

It’s a logical conclusion that the powers in Washington, very much including Christopher Wray and the FBI he led, considered even allowing questions to arise about election security as Americans moved to choose between Trump and Biden was an unacceptable risk and chose to hide information instead of being open about it.

But the questions weren’t shut down. And five years after an election that’s still in dispute, they aren’t going away.

And all Americans — whether they support Donald Trump or despise him — deserve to get the answers.

