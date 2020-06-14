If a pandemic, civil unrest and the rest of the curveballs 2020 has thrown us aren’t enough, this hurricane season could add to the misery.

So far, three named storms have bucked the trend that hurricanes usually follow.

Arthur and Bertha, the first two storms of the season, formed earlier than the official June 1 start of the season.

Although it isn’t uncommon for the violent storms to form in May, this is the fifth time in recorded history this has happened in America, according to The Weather Channel.

While Tropical Storm Arthur caused minimal damage and drifted offshore before dissipating, the other storms of this year tracked highly aggressive paths over the United States.

TRENDING: As Radicals Plan Tennessee Autonomous Zone, Governor Warns That Lawlessness 'Will Not Be Tolerated'

Tropical Storm Bertha, for instance, formed roughly an hour before making landfall in South Carolina.

After landing on the Atlantic coast, this storm carried north. The cell was tracked across multiple states, ending in Canada.

Leading up to the formation of Bertha, heavy rainfall from the system drenched parts of low-lying Florida before bringing rain and wind to the Carolinas.

Cristobal, the third storm of the year, is no different than its two predecessors.

Have you been impacted by a tropical storm this year? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 10% (2 Votes) 90% (19 Votes)

The cell grew to become a tropical storm in early June. Forming three days earlier than the next-earliest C-named storm, Cristobal holds the record for the earliest third named storm on record.

But it wasn’t just the storm’s entrance that was unusual.

Cristobal brought driving rains to Mexico before heading to the United States.

After impacting Louisiana, the tropical storm continued across Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa and even farther inland.

The storm finally hit Wisconsin, becoming the fourth hurricane to do so since 1900.

RELATED: Death Toll at 22 and Rising After Early-Morning Tornado Cuts a Path Through Nashville

Although a busy start to hurricane season doesn’t guarantee a rough year, according to The Weather Channel, forecasters project that conditions in the Atlantic Ocean “will be favorable for a more-active-than-usual hurricane season in the months ahead.”

Considering the way the political left in America previously weaponized the fallout from a hurricane to damage President Donald Trump and other Republicans, it’s unlikely they’ll let another crisis go to waste.

With the coronavirus pandemic still raging and civil unrest making many Americans uneasy, a powerful storm season could be disastrous for the nation.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.