President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump is currently leading the 2022 North Carolina Republican Senate primary field, according to a poll released Monday.

The BUSR/UNLV Lee Business School poll found that Lara Trump, who is reportedly considering a Senate run to succeed retiring Sen. Richard Burr, leads former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory 24 percent to 23 percent, though the poll had a 7-percentage point margin of error, meaning it effectively showed a tie.

The survey of 221 self-identified North Carolina Republicans and Republican-leaning independents found that 39 percent of respondents are undecided.

North Carolina Reps. Mark Walker and George Holding, and state Rep. Tim Moore were also included in the poll.

Walker polled at 7 percent, Holding polled at 3 percent and Moore polled at 2 percent.

The poll results come after The New York Times reported in November that the president’s daughter-in-law was considering running for Senate in 2022.

Lara Trump worked as a senior adviser on the 2020 Trump campaign.

“She’s very charismatic, she understands retail politics well, and has a natural instinct for politics,” Trump campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp told The New York Times.

“In North Carolina, in particular, she’s a household name and people know her. She worked really hard on the campaign and was very involved in a lot of decisions throughout.”

The upcoming Senate race is predicted to be competitive in North Carolina, which was a battleground state in the 2020 election, The Hill reported.

President Donald Trump held onto the “Tar Heel State” by just 1.3 percentage points in the 2020 election, according to data compiled by The New York Times.

Walker officially launched his Senate campaign last week and pointed to his six years as a congressman when asked about Lara Trump’s potential run.

“I guess anybody should be a concern. I’m not trying to be too pollyannaish or coy about this,” he said. “It’s not determinative at all.”

The poll was conducted between Nov. 30 Dec. 2.

It also found that President Donald Trump is the favorite among North Carolina Republicans and Republican-leaning independents if his legal efforts fail and he decides to run for president in 2024.

Trump polled at 76 percent among North Carolina voters against former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida, Ted Cruz of Texas and Mitt Romney of Utah.

If Trump chooses not to run, Vice President Mike Pence would be the favorite, polling at 48 percent against the same candidates.

