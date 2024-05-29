2024 Election: Biden Government Has Lost 'Consent of the Governed,' Majority of Americans Say

At this point, it’s difficult to believe that any American could take an objective look around at the state of our nation and still assert that Biden’s primary goal has been to carry out the will of the people — to govern by the consent of the people.

If Biden’s basement-level approval rating isn’t enough to make that point, consider a stunning Rasmussen Reports’ poll – released May 15 — that showed 57 percent of likely U.S. voters believe Biden’s government has lost the consent of the governed — the key tenant of the Declaration of Independence upon which our unique experiment in liberty rests.

As outlined in that founding document, the government acts by the power and authority of the people. The people are in-charge. The government serves the people — not the other way around.

Specifically, the Declaration of Independence states, “We hold these truths to be self-evident … That to secure these right, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, — That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”

Furthermore, 47 percent of those surveyed believe that the Founding Father’s republic has already fallen.

The Rasmussen poll’s survey results were based on 1,087 likely U.S. voters, and it was conducted between May 7-9. This includes a margin of +/- 3 percentage points, with a 95 percent level of confidence.

It’s clear we currently have the government our Founding Fathers warned might need replacing. The thought of civil war has certainly crept into the American consciousness. A Rasmussen report from earlier this month showed, “41 percent of Likely U.S. Voters believe the United States is likely to experience a second civil war sometime in the next five years, including 16 percent who consider such a scenario very likely.”

“Is America Still a Constitutional Republic?” Rasmussen Reports posted on X along with a timely reminder: “After the Constitutional Convention in 1787, when Benjamin Franklin was asked what kind of government the convention had created, he said, ‘A republic, if you can keep it.’ Nearly half of voters don’t think we’ve kept it.”

Is America Still a Constitutional Republic? After the Constitutional Convention in 1787, when Benjamin Franklin was asked what kind of government the convention had created, he said, “A republic, if you can keep it.” Nearly half of voters don’t think we’ve kept it. More At… pic.twitter.com/M8cFXZ4acL — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) May 15, 2024

It critical to note the Rasmussen survey featured two unique questions.

The first asked, “The Declaration of Independence says that governments derive their authority from the consent of the governed. Does the federal government today have the consent of the governed?”

The second no doubt intended to provide a baseline context for the first (and may indicate the folks at Rasmussen may have a good sense of humor). It read, “Would a group of people selected at random from the phone book do a better job addressing the nation’s problems than the current Congress?”

Taken together, the results revealed that nearly half of likely U.S. voters believe the current government is illegitimate — as in, not being governed by the consent of “we the people.” And 54 percent of participants believe that randomly selected Americans could do a better job addressing the nation’s problems than today’s Congress.

Mark Mitchell, the head pollster at Rasmussen, expanded upon these shocking results in an interview with Emerald Robinson, host of “The Absolute Truth” on FrankSpeech.

Do you still think America is a constitutional republic? If so, you’re kidding yourself. But a plurality of Americans get it according to the latest poling from @Rasmussen_Poll. pic.twitter.com/7Xf2lEHl2B — The Absolute Truth with @EmeraldRobinson (@AbsoluteWithE) May 15, 2024

Mitchell explained that the kind of deep ideological divide that would normally be expected to precede the fall of a constitutional republic is anything but normal here. The demarcation line isn’t strictly between between Republicans and Democrats. Instead, it is one drawn and separating ordinary Americans from the wealthiest of Biden supporters, the so-called ruling-class elites.

“What’s really interesting is who [is saying] the republic has fallen,” Mitchell said. “It’s not the Republican-Democrat split that we so often highlight on your show. Here, 53 percent of Republicans say the government, the republic has fallen. But only 50 percent of Democrats say the government has done a good job keeping the republic.”

“Who says the federal government’s done a good job? It’s graduate degree people. It’s incomes over $200k. And far and away, it’s Joe Biden’s strongest supporters.”

Among Biden’s strongest supporters, only 66 percent of them believe Biden has kept the republic in tact. “Claiming to be wise, they became fools” (Romans 1:22).

Robinson said our current government has turned into an oligarchy, and she marked January 6, 2021, as the official day our constitutional republic fell. “Congrats to the FBI, the CIA, and DHS for subverting our constitutional republic so publicly that most Americans now believe, we live in a techno-fascist oligarchy, with a permanent class of left-wing activists in charge of our government. Well done, everybody.”

With nearly 60 percent of American voters believing that the current government is operating without the consent of the American people (which broke down as 60 percent of men and 53 percent of women), the question of what to do about it is critical. Suggestions from many angry Americans have ranged from sensible to extreme. But one that has been building momentum after first being popularized by conservative commentator Mark Levin is the Article V Movement.

Our Founders had the foresight to recognize that our government might one day overreach its authority. As a fail-safe they created Article V in the U.S. Constitution, which provides a mechanism for states to hold a second Constitutional convention to create amendments. In other words, it allows for an end run around Congress with the creation of a convention of states, much like the founding fathers participated in, to reign in the government and return a balance of power to the people.

Critics of the state-by-state growing movement characterize it as a far-right power grab. Typically, they label it a nuclear option and emphasize the danger that there are no rules for such a convention. Anything could happen, they argue. But that’s precisely the point, just as it was in Franklin’s day.

The notion that our constitutional republic has fallen and that invoking Article V to correct our national course is tragic enough on its face — more so since 2026 marks our nation’s 250th anniversary. Watching our great country continue in its death spiral hardly says, “Happy Anniversary, America.”

Not when you consider another recent poll, published by YouGov/Economist poll and based on 1,755 Americans, that revealed 68 percent of Americans believe the government is out of control. This includes 48 percent of Democrats, 70 percent of independents, and 87 percent of Republicans. “Majorities across all sub-demographics of race, gender, age, and income think it is out of control,” Breitbart noted.

In other words, key demographics known to support Biden and the Democrats in the past, including women, blacks, and Hispanics, have all begun to take a dismal view of our government. According to CNN, “Both national and battleground state public polls consistently show Trump, at this point, drawing more support from black and Hispanic voters than any Republican nominee since at least 1960.”

As Trump won 12 percent of the black vote and 32 percent of the Hispanic vote in 2020, he is pulling down larger numbers today, and that’s despite his legal woes and before he’s announced a potentially impactful vice presidential candidate. “When The New York Times/Siena College, NBC News, Wall Street Journal and CBS News/YouGov all released national polls a few days apart earlier this month, each of them found Trump winning from 20 percent to 28 percent of black voters and 45 percent to 48 percent of Hispanic voters,” CNN was forced to report.

While Biden seems to have a lock on younger women, among swing voters older women comprise the largest voting bloc. According to CNBC, older women’s number one concern is financial security for themselves, as well as for their children and grandchildren. Right now, under the current administration, financial security is looking bleak. The impact on the outcome of the 2024 election remains to be seen, but undoubtedly, given the strained economy and the failing of Bidenomics, Trump may walk away with a whole new set of voters to call his own.

All of this is bad news for Biden and his minions in the federal government. But it’s worse news for Americans suffering the consequences of their tyranny.

As Ronald Reagan wisely advised in his famous 1961 speech, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it on to our children in the bloodstream. The only way they can inherit the freedom we have known is if we fight for it, protect it, defend it, and then hand it to them with the well-taught lessons of how they in their lifetime must do the same.”

To preserve that freedom generationally, we must heed the words of The Declaration of Independence and ensure our government officials forever “derive their just powers from the consent of the governed.”



“If you and I don’t do this,” Reagan warned in closing, “then you and I may well spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it once was like in America when men were free.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.