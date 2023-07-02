'2024 Is Our Final Battle': Trump Takes Over Entire Town as 50,000 Rally for Him in Show of Force

The 3,300-person town of Pickens, South Carolina, usually gets to bask in the July heat when it celebrates the Fourth of July.

But on Saturday, an estimated 50,000 people turned the town into the front lines of former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign for the Republican nomination for president, according to Politico.

“It was hardworking patriots like you who built this country, and it is hardworking patriots like you who are going to save our country,” Trump said during the massive rally that took over the town’s main street.

HUGE turnout in Pickens, South Carolina for President Trump’s rally. Don’t let the liberals and RINOs tell you there’s no support for Trump… Our movement is as strong as ever! pic.twitter.com/udcmRojUPK — The Trump Train 🚂🇺🇸 (@The_Trump_Train) July 2, 2023

Trump, who is leading in the polls in the race for the GOP nomination, framed the challenge facing the nation in stark terms.

He said, “2024 is our final battle. Under our leadership, the forgotten men and women will be forgotten no longer.”

Trump took shots at President Joe Biden, who he said is “grossly incompetent and can get us into World War 3,” according to The State.

“Joe Biden’s policy is China first. My policy is very simple, America first,” Trump said.

The message was a winner.

“I will move Heaven and Earth to fully secure our ELECTIONS.” President Donald J. Trump at the Save America Rally in Pickens, SC “Republicans must compete using every LAWFUL means to WIN.” pic.twitter.com/9BPBbSDqco — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) July 1, 2023

“This state picks presidents,” former Lt. Gov. Andre Bauer said, Politico reported. “When we come together and show this kind of support for an individual, it speaks volumes about the eventual nominee.”

“I was open, but my mind is made up now. I feel like he’s the strongest man for the job.” said Pickens native Tena Stark, who now lives in Tennessee.

“I love it,” iron worker Kenny Stoll of Summerville, South Carolina, said, according to the Greenville News. “I don’t think he lies to the people. He’s true to his word, and he don’t back down. He fights for what’s right.”

This is an aerial shot of more than 50k Trump Supporters in Pickens, SC July 1, 2023. Even the aerial shot couldn’t get everyone in the picture. Team Meatball can sit the F down. pic.twitter.com/hFdsW2gKC8 — MAGS (@TAftermath2020) July 2, 2023

Bailey Lehmans of Charleston, a pre-law student at Methodist University in North Carolina, said she backs Trump “because he’s real with us. He wasn’t born into politics.”

Virginia Powell, 91, said the country is “in the biggest mess we’ve ever been in, and it’s up to us to clean it up.”

Trump said he will do just that.

“We are a nation that has lost its way, but we are not going to allow this horror to continue,” Trump said, according to WSPA-TV.

