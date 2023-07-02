Share
'2024 Is Our Final Battle': Trump Takes Over Entire Town as 50,000 Rally for Him in Show of Force

 By Jack Davis  July 2, 2023 at 1:13pm
The 3,300-person town of Pickens, South Carolina, usually gets to bask in the July heat when it celebrates the Fourth of July.

But on Saturday, an estimated 50,000 people turned the town into the front lines of former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign for the Republican nomination for president, according to Politico.

“It was hardworking patriots like you who built this country, and it is hardworking patriots like you who are going to save our country,” Trump said during the massive rally that took over the town’s main street.

Trump, who is leading in the polls in the race for the GOP nomination, framed the challenge facing the nation in stark terms.

He said, “2024 is our final battle. Under our leadership, the forgotten men and women will be forgotten no longer.”

Trump took shots at President Joe Biden, who he said is “grossly incompetent and can get us into World War 3,” according to The State.

Will Trump win the GOP nomination?

“Joe Biden’s policy is China first. My policy is very simple, America first,” Trump said.

The message was a winner.

“This state picks presidents,” former Lt. Gov. Andre Bauer said, Politico reported. “When we come together and show this kind of support for an individual, it speaks volumes about the eventual nominee.”

“I was open, but my mind is made up now. I feel like he’s the strongest man for the job.” said Pickens native Tena Stark, who now lives in Tennessee.

“I love it,” iron worker Kenny Stoll of Summerville, South Carolina, said, according to the Greenville News. “I don’t think he lies to the people. He’s true to his word, and he don’t back down. He fights for what’s right.”

Bailey Lehmans of Charleston, a pre-law student at Methodist University in North Carolina, said she backs Trump “because he’s real with us. He wasn’t born into politics.”

Virginia Powell, 91, said the country is “in the biggest mess we’ve ever been in, and it’s up to us to clean it up.”

Trump said he will do just that.

“We are a nation that has lost its way, but we are not going to allow this horror to continue,” Trump said, according to WSPA-TV.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




