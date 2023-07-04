2024 GOP Candidate Says He's Open to Being Trump's Vice President: 'I Will Take the Call'

GOP presidential hopeful Larry Elder said if either former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asked him to be their running mate, he would absolutely hear what they have to say.

Elder made the comments to Newsweek for an interview that was published on Monday.

The candidate said he is running for president to win, but he also said would not rule out adding his name to another person’s ticket.

“I am running for president, I’m not running for vice president, I’m not running for a cabinet position,” Elder said.

He added, “However in the unlikely event I’m not the party nominee, and if Trump or DeSantis or one of the other persons call and ask me to be vice president, I will take the call. I won’t let it go to voicemail.”

Elder said he is personally a “big fan” of Trump, but he also told Newsweek he does not believe the country’s 45th president is capable of winning over battleground state voters.

“Here’s the problem; I believe there are so many swing voters in swing states who would not vote for the man if he walked on water,” Elder told Newsweek.

He added, ”In fact, they would accuse him of not being able to swim. I have no idea what to do about Trump derangement syndrome — maybe someday somebody will develop a vaccine.”

In spite of his personal opinion of Trump, Elder said it is time for the Republican Party to move on from him.

“I think at some point in this long process Republican voters are doing to realize in order to win in November 2024 they’re going to have to unite behind a candidate whose last name is [something] other than Trump, but for whom a sufficient number of swing voters and swing states will vote, so we can win in November 2024, and I’m making the case that I’m that person,” Elder said.

Elder also said President Joe Biden is in the throes of “an obvious cognitive decline” and that the 80-year-old has “clearly has lost it.”

Elder mounted what ultimately became an unsuccessful bid for governor in California in 2021 when Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom faced a recall vote.

The conservative radio host’s campaign was not competitive, and the state’s voters chose to keep Newsom in office.

Elder announced his campaign for president in April.

“America is in decline, but this decline is not inevitable. We can enter a new American Golden Age, but we must choose a leader who can bring us there. That’s why I’m running for President,” he wrote on Twitter.

America is in decline, but this decline is not inevitable. We can enter a new American Golden Age, but we must choose a leader who can bring us there. That’s why I’m running for President.#WeveGotACountryToSave https://t.co/jOqOBPpre2 pic.twitter.com/MTyibgbKyK — Larry Elder (@larryelder) April 21, 2023

Since he announced his candidacy, Elder has failed to resonate with potential primary voters.

A Morning Consult poll released last week showed Trump with the support of 57 percent of potential primary voters and DeSantis in second place with 19 percent support.

Elder was not mentioned in the poll, which showed three other candidates polling at zero percent.

