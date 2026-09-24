2026 Recession Chances Plummet 90% from July High as Good Economic News Continues, Despite Energy Prices

A popular betting market that tracks a 2026 recession just delivered the kind of number White House aides would love to put on a poster. However, it is not the number voters feel at the gas pump.

On Kalshi’s recession contract, traders priced a downturn around 42 percent in July 2025. This weekend, the same contract traded near 4.6 percent. That is a drop of about 90 percent from that 2025 high, and about 37 percentage points.

BREAKING: Odds of a recession this year plummet to 5% — an all-time low https://t.co/D0zT1wNbdQ — Kalshi (@Kalshi) September 20, 2026



The contract pays if the United States logs two straight quarters of negative GDP growth in 2025 or 2026, as tracked by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Traders with money on the line have been dumping the “yes” side for weeks. The live price has been hovering in the mid-single digits. However, the contract will likely not pay out, according to U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis data. This is because the U.S. has not recorded two consecutive quarters of negative real GDP growth in 2025 or 2026.

The U.S. is currently in the third quarter, which will end on Sept. 30. The official advance estimate for this quarter’s GDP is scheduled to be released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis in late October of this year. The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s GDPNow model projects the third quarter to be placed at a robust growth of 5.1 percent.

Some believe they have solved the mystery because Donald Trump Jr. sits on Kalshi’s board. That is not how a prediction market works. The price is the last trade, not a family meeting. If Junior could rig the books down from 42 percent to 5 percent, the same people would still be explaining why the “yes” side had any buyers left.

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The collapse in perceived recession odds lines up with economic news Byron York laid out in the Washington Examiner. Newly released Census figures show the 2025 poverty rate fell to a record low. Real median household income hit $87,460, up $2,250 from the year before and the highest reading since the series began in 1967.

York noted that the White House has not treated the poverty and income numbers like a champagne moment. Commentator Mickey Kaus said that if he were president and poverty hit a modern low, he would make a much bigger deal of it.

Inflation is still running hot, and energy is the reason. AAA’s recent averages put diesel around $6.51 per gallon, up from $3.71 a year earlier. Regular gasoline is about $4.48, up from $3.20. Those are midterm-killing prices.

President Trump pushing back against criticism over rising gas prices and the cost of living, arguing Americans paid more at the pump and on everyday goods under former President Biden. “Gas prices were much higher under Biden than under ‘TRUMP.’ So were almost all other prices.” The response comes as the national average for regular gas approaches $4.50 a gallon, while diesel has climbed above $6. — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) September 21, 2026



Brit Hume put the split in one sentence: the economy is growing, jobs are plentiful, poverty hit a modern low, and prices are still “killing this administration and the president’s party.”

Record household income is good. It is also easier to print a record paycheck when the same dollars buy less diesel, less food, and less of everything that moves by truck.

Inflation can lift nominal and even some “real” measures while voters still feel poorer at checkout. Pretending otherwise is how parties lose winnable arguments.

Vice President J.D. Vance has been circling a message: cite the border, cite growth, ask for time on prices, and warn that handing Congress back to the people who built the last inflation spike is not a plan.

York is right that “give us another chance” is a weak closing line, but “here is what improved, here is what is still broken, here is who made the energy mess worse” is stronger.

Prediction markets can say a recession is no longer the base case. Census can say poverty and income look historically strong. Neither number fills a gas tank.

Costs have to be the primary midterm fight. The recession scare fading is good news, but with gas and groceries still elevated, the economy will play a key factor in deciding the outcome of upcoming elections.

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