208 Democrats Vote Against the Most Common Sense Election Security Measure Imaginable

Elected Democrats have reached depths of unpopularity hitherto explored only by Bourbon monarchs and other tyrants.

Small wonder, therefore, that Democrats harbor such contempt for the American voter and such disdain toward election integrity efforts. After all, modern Democrats, like their Bourbon ancestors, exist solely to protect the privileged. Nothing short of this can explain why, on issues that command roughly 80 percent support from voters, Democrats consistently champion the 20 percent position.

The self-destructive madness continued Thursday when, according to NBC News, 208 Democrats voted against the SAVE Act, which, if passed by the Senate and then signed by President Donald Trump, will require states to collect proof of citizenship in person from those attempting to register to vote.

Sponsored by Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, the SAVE Act would also require states to “take affirmative steps on an ongoing basis to ensure that only U.S. citizens are registered to vote,” including removing noncitizens from their voter lists.

The bill passed the House, 220-208, with only four Democrats joining all present Republicans in the majority, per NBC.

Meanwhile, Democratic Rep. Joe Morelle of New York framed Democrats’ opposition in a predictable and nauseating context.

“My Republican colleagues crafted and passed one of the most damaging voter suppression bills in modern history. There’s no doubt that women, military members, and people of color will be disproportionately impacted,” Morelle said in a statement. “The fight to stop this bill — to protect Americans’ sacred right to vote — is not over. I will do everything in my power to ensure every eligible American has access to the ballot box.”

Morelle did not say how exactly he would ensure voter eligibility without proof of citizenship.

Democrats, of course, will have a chance to filibuster the bill in the Senate before it reaches Trump’s desk. And recent history suggests that they will do exactly that.

In fact, recent history places Democrats in the minority on a multitude of 80/20 issues.

For instance, a Rasmussen Reports poll conducted in February showed that 77 percent of respondents favored requiring voter IDs. On Thursday, nearly all House Democrats sided with the minority.

Moreover, last month 45 Senate Democrats conspired to kill the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. That bill would have banned males in federally funded education programs from competing in activities designed for females. A January poll from The New York Times showed that 79 percent of respondents supported keeping males out of female sports.

Furthermore, a February Harvard/Harris poll showed that Trump’s positions on deporting criminal migrants (81 percent), eliminating government waste and fraud (76 percent), and securing the border (76 percent) commanded comparable levels of support.

Under former President Joe Biden, of course, Democrats facilitated a migrant invasion at the southern border.

Meanwhile, since Trump took office in January, Democrats have screeched and hyperventilated over the president’s Department of Government Efficiency, led by Trump ally Elon Musk, and its mission to root out government waste and fraud.

Even Democrats’ shameful antics during Trump’s joint address to Congress last month earned condemnation from 80 percent of respondents to a CNN poll.

Thus, in an odd way, Thursday’s vote made all the sense in the world.

After all, a party that consistently chooses the 20 percent side on 80/20 issues cannot acquire and hold power unless it throws elections into chaos.

