21 Attorneys General Send Letter to Senate Blasting 'Ruinous' Impeachment

In a scathing letter, 21 state attorneys general lashed out at the impeachment of President Donald Trump, calling it “ruinous” to the country.

The attorney generals, who are all Republicans, sent the letter Wednesday as they asked the Senate to reject the Democrats’ arguments.

“As Attorneys General of 21 States whose citizens and Electoral College delegates voted in the 2016 presidential election, we have a special duty to defend the integrity of the votes cast by those citizens and electors during that election,” they said in the letter.

“However, our interests go well beyond that particular election. This impeachment proceeding threatens all future elections and establishes a dangerous historical precedent,” the attorneys general said.

“That new precedent will erode the separation of powers shared by the executive and legislative branches by subjugating future Presidents to the whims of the majority opposition party in the House of Representatives,” they said. “Thus, our duty to current and future generations commands us to urge the Senate to not only reject the two articles of impeachment … as lacking in any plausible or reasonable evidentiary basis, but also as being fundamentally flawed as a matter of constitutional law.

TRENDING: Schiff Prison Joke for Senators Falls Flat, Earns Him Ridicule

“If not expressly repudiated by the Senate, the theories animating both Articles will set a precedent that is entirely contrary to the Framers’ design and ruinous to the most important governmental structure protections contained in our Constitution: the separation of powers.”

The attorneys general accused the Democrats of impeaching the president because they are still furious at the results of the 2016 presidential election and want to undo it.

“Impeachment should never be a partisan response to one party losing a presidential election,” they wrote. “If successful, an impeachment proceeding nullifies the votes of millions of citizens.

“The Democrat-controlled House passing of these constitutionally-deficient articles of impeachment amounts, at bottom, to a partisan political effort that undermines the democratic process itself.

Do you think President Trump's impeachment is a partisan sham? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 96% (2526 Votes) 4% (100 Votes)

“Even an unsuccessful effort to impeach the President undermines the integrity of the 2020 presidential election because it weaponizes a process that should only be initiated in exceedingly rare circumstances and should never be used for partisan purposes.

“Impeachment may cast a pall over the office of the presidency, undermines the President’s constitutional authority, and taints his — and America’s — standing with foreign leaders and ultimately irreparably damages the United States’ interests.

“This body should never permit impeachment proceedings to proceed where they are permeated with the clearly partisan objective of energizing a political party’s base to, ultimately, influence a presidential election.”

The letter was signed by the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and West Virginia.

State AGs Letter on Impeachment by The Western Journal on Scribd

RELATED: Nadler Uses Old Clip of GOP To Support Impeachment, So Here's a Clip of Him from the Same Time

The attorneys general called it “a raw political and unconstitutional use of the impeachment power” as they urged the Senate to reject the impeachment articles “to protect both the institution of the Presidency and the Constitution.”

They are correct. The House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry was a partisan sham, and after watching one and a half days of the Senate hearing, it has become increasingly apparent that they have no case.

But it has never been about having a real case against Trump or about protecting the United States.

It has always, since the start of the ridiculous Russian collusion allegations, been about undoing the 2016 presidential election — and it is time to stop it.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.