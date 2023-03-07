21 Charged with Firebombing Attack on Police ... Now We Know Disturbing Trait Almost All of Them Shared

Police are revealing disturbing new details about a group of suspects charged with a firebomb attack on the construction site of a police training facility.

Footage of the attack shows a large mob overwhelming a gate guarded by law enforcement on Saturday, using fireworks as weapons to drive off the authorities.

More footage of the group of violent agitators used the cover of a peaceful protest of the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. pic.twitter.com/ewtDRf130G — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) March 6, 2023

The mob action resulted in the destruction of an excavator.

From earlier today pic.twitter.com/bnfXvVOMYa — Sean Keenan (@ThatSeanKeenan) March 6, 2023

The Atlanta Police Department soon shared mugshots for 23 arrestees apprehended in connection to the attack.

Most of these suspects aren’t even from the state of Georgia.

All but two of the arrestees are from out of state, including locations as far away as Arizona, Colorado and Maine.

Mugshots and Arrestee Information – 3/5/2023 Atlanta Public Safety Training Center Demonstrations All were charged with Domestic Terrorism – The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is the charging agency. pic.twitter.com/l4WkocI4w7 — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) March 6, 2023

Two of the suspects aren’t even Americans, according to Fox News.

Fredrique Robert-Paul and Dimitri LeNy are from Canada and France, respectively.

“This was about anarchy, and this was about an attempt to destabilize,” Atlanta Chief of Police Darin Schierbaum said of the attack, according to Fox.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp condemned the attack in his own statement, according to The Blaze.

“As I’ve said before, domestic terrorism will NOT be tolerated in this state,” he said.

“We will not rest until those who use violence and intimidation for an extremist end are brought to full justice.”

One arrestee is a staff lawyer of the far-left Southern Poverty Law Center, according to Fox.

Thomas Webb Jurgens was identified as an employee of the leftist group after being charged with domestic terrorism.

The law enforcement training center under construction in DeKalb County has proved a magnet for violent activity from far-left extremists.

Five antifa militants were charged with domestic terrorism offenses in December in connection with an attempt to occupy the site intended for the facility.

Violent riots engulfed downtown Atlanta in January after a leftist militant was killed by police at the construction site.

The non-binary activist Manuel Esteban Paez Teran was shot after allegedly firing a handgun at law enforcement.

