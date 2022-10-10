21-Year-Old College Soccer Player Found Dead in His Dorm Room

After being found unresponsive on Saturday, a junior at a small Pennsylvania college was pronounced dead, but the cause of his death had not been determined Monday.

Andrew Ruehlicke, 21, a junior at York College in York, Pennsylvania, was found in his dorm room on Saturday, according to WGAL-TV in Lancaster.

The New Jersey native was part of York College’s Spartans’ men’s soccer team and was a sport management major and finance minor, the York Dispatch reported.

“We are deeply saddened to share that one of our students, Andrew Ruehlicke, was found unresponsive in his residence hall room earlier today and was later deemed deceased,” the college’s dean of student development and campus life, Richard Satterlee, said in a statement, according to the Dispatch.

“There are no words to describe the profound sorrow we feel as a community because of his passing.

“Please keep Drew and his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

With the cause of Ruehlicke’s death still unknown, officials are investigating.

However, Satterlee also noted that, though the student’s death was tragic, it did not suggest any danger to the health or safety of the college’s campus.

“Please note that there is no indication that the circumstances of this tragic event pose a threat to the health and safety of our campus community. Nonetheless, this news is understandably difficult for many of us.

“Those who need assistance are reminded that they can access Counseling Services to address any concerns,” Satterlee said, WGAL reported.

With the news of Ruehlicke’s death, many have offered their condolences and prayers for the family.

Bishop Eustace Preparatory School in Pennsauken, New Jersey, where Ruehlicke graduated in 2020, posted the news of his death on Facebook with information that there would also be a Mass held for him.

“Please join us in extending prayerful condolences to the Ruehlicke family at this time of sorrow. May our Heavenly Father bring them His peace, comfort, and light, as well as the hope of the resurrection,” the school wrote in the post.

Michael Gorsegner, a reporter for WHP-TV in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, published a Twitter post about Ruehlicke’s sudden death.

“Tragic news out of @yorkcollegepa after the discovery of junior Andrew Ruehlicke who was found unresponsive in his dorm and pronounced dead,” Gorsegner tweeted.

Tragic news out of @yorkcollegepa after the discovery of junior Andrew Ruehlicke who was found unresponsive in his dorm and pronounced dead. Drew was a sports management major and a member of the @YCPathletics Men’s Soccer team. @CBS21NEWS pic.twitter.com/AWrI3o3DGK — Michael Gorsegner (@MikeGorsegner) October 9, 2022

Ruehlicke had played 25 matches for York College, had a 4.0 GPA and was also on the York College dean’s list four times, the Dispatch

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.