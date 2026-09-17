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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and New York Attorney General Letitia James arrive for a news conference to announce a lawsuit challenging the federal government's new public charge rule, which could make it harder for immigrants to obtain green cards if they rely on public benefits, at City Hall in New York City on Sept. 14, 2026.
Commentary
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and New York Attorney General Letitia James arrive for a news conference to announce a lawsuit challenging the federal government's new public charge rule, which could make it harder for immigrants to obtain green cards if they rely on public benefits, at City Hall in New York City on Sept. 14, 2026. (Angela Weiss - AFP / Getty Images)

22 Blue States Try to Block Trump Rule That Cracks Down on Immigrants Receiving Welfare in Final Hours Before It Takes Effect

 By Brooklynn Robinson  September 17, 2026 at 9:00am
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Nearly two dozen states and Washington, D.C., sued to stop a Trump administration rule hours before it takes effect.

The target is the public-charge test: whether someone seeking a visa or green card is likely to live off the taxpayer.

New York Attorney General Letitia James leads the coalition of 22 states and D.C. in Manhattan federal court, The Hill and state filings show. California and Illinois co-lead. Cities led by New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani filed a second case.

The Department of Homeland Security rule is set to enter effect on Friday, Sept. 18.

It would let officers weigh nearly any means-tested benefit — Medicaid, SNAP, school meals, housing aid — used for any length of time. Benefits drawn by a U.S.-citizen child the applicant must support can count too, the states say.

James called the policy “catastrophic.”

“Hard-working families should not be forced to go without the support they need because they fear asking for assistance will get them deported,” she said.

Do you support these new Trump administration rules?

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said no family should choose between food and healthcare or a green card.

Trump officials say the opposite. Immigrants must be able to support themselves. The 2022 guidance, they argue, hid welfare use and shifted costs to citizens.

This is the oldest Democratic reflex in the file: Stick the taxpayer. Call the bill compassion. Sue when Washington tries to close the tab.

Democrats do not file lawsuits like this when working Americans wait for housing or a clinic slot. They file when the pipeline to future voters might shrink.

Public charge is not a new invention. It is a statute the last administration narrowed until it meant almost nothing. The new rule tries to make the words mean what they say.

Related:
Trump Honors Man Who Died 2 Years After Being Struck by Bullets Intended for Trump: 'True American Patriot'

Most illegal immigrants are already barred from federal means-tested aid. The fight is over legal applicants, mixed-status households, and the “chilling effect” states claim will cost them federal dollars if people drop off the rolls.

That is their tell. The injury they plead is less spending on immigrant households.

A country that imports poverty on purpose is not generous. It is foolish.

Fox News reported the same coalition and the Friday deadline.

The courtroom will decide the stay. The principle is already on the page.

Trump officials said the rule restores “the basic principle that immigrants must be able to support themselves.”

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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