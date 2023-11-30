The University of Minnesota Duluth has lost one of its football players in tragic circumstances.

The university announced the death of 22-year-old senior defensive lineman Reed Ryan last month.

While the cause of death was not initially provided, Ryan’s obituary revealed that he “went into cardiac arrest on November 21st following a football team workout in the weight-room.”

“This was the result of an undetected genetic heart condition,” the obituary stated.

Head football coach Curt Wiese said Ryan’s teammates and university staff had been left “devastated” by his untimely death.

“Reed aspired to be better every day at whatever task was at hand,” Wiese said. “He helped bring out the best in others with his positive attitude, infectious smile, and genuine care for the people around him.

“We were fortunate to have Reed on our team, and he made our program, our department, and our community a better place in a short period of time. Reed will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on forever.

“He was the epitome of a UMD Bulldog, and what we can all aspire to be. To his family, thank you for allowing us to be part of his inspiring young life. Reed was a Bulldog through and through.”

UMD Bulldog Family, College Football Community Mourns the Passing of Reed Ryan Story: https://t.co/NS7J6zPkUN pic.twitter.com/rjrZRkxlKF — UMD Athletics (@UMDBulldogs) November 29, 2023

A native of Waunakee, Wisconsin, Ryan had a celebrated high school football career and went on to win two FCS national championships in four years at North Dakota State University.

As well as a talented athlete, Ryan was also “committed to his lead role in Christian Athlete groups, his spirituality, and God,” his obituary said.

The obituary described Ryan as having a “contagious smile” and as someone who “lived life to the fullest in his short years.”

“Reed loved people, he could talk to anyone and prided himself on being surrounded by friends, family, mentors, and being part of a team,” it stated.

Prior to his death, Ryan had agreed to donate several organs. “Additionally Reed will be an [important] part of [an] NCAA research study to help prevent this from happening to other athletes,” the obituary said.

Reed’s funeral will be held on Saturday in Middleton, Wisconsin.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by becoming a member today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.