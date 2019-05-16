A 23rd Democrat Has Just Joined the 2020 Race: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has joined the crowded list of names jockeying for position in the 2020 Democratic primaries, announcing Thursday morning he’ll be seeking his party’s nomination for president.

“Today I am proud to announce my candidacy for president of the United States of America, because it’s time to finally put working people first,” de Blasio wrote on Twitter.

Today I am proud to announce my candidacy for president of the United States of America, because it’s time to finally put working people first.https://t.co/p7LYipgAPg Join me: https://t.co/sjKUWB2LwR #BdB2020 — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) May 16, 2019

De Blasio is the 23rd Democrat to announce a 2020 presidential run, and the most recent to make it official since Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, who declared his bid on Tuesday.

In a campaign video titled, “Working People First,” de Blasio detailed the problems he sees as plaguing the country, as well as some of his proposed solutions.

“Doesn’t matter if you live in a city or a rural area, a big state, a small state. Doesn’t matter what your ethnicity is,” de Blasio said in the video. “People in every part of this country feel stuck or even like they’re going backwards, but the rich got richer.”

De Blasio also outlined his experience as mayor of New York, noting that he raised the minimum wage to $15 an hour, approved a paid sick leave plan and helped guarantee all-inclusive health care coverage.

“I will not rest until this government serves working people,” he promised.

De Blasio also directly attacked President Donald Trump in the video, calling him a “bully” and stating that “this is not news to me or anyone else here.”

“I know how to take him on,” the mayor claimed, later adding that the best way to do so is to “confront” the president. “Donald Trump must be stopped. I’ve beaten him before and I will do it again,” he added.

In a Thursday interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” de Blasio emphasized some of those same talking points, claiming that his goal of putting money in the hands of working people sets him apart from other Democratic candidates.

“There’s plenty of money in this country, it’s just in the wrong hands,” he said.

“Working Americans deserve better.” New York Mayor @BilldeBlasio is the 23rd Democrat to enter the presidential race and says putting money back in working people’s pockets is what will set him apart from others in the crowded field. https://t.co/ZAfIgotfKd pic.twitter.com/0Sfj39YT6t — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 16, 2019

But de Blasio will face an uphill battle if he wants to become one of the 2020 race’s front runners.

According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, former Vice President Joe Biden is leading the field by a comfortable margin, with 39.8 percent support nationwide among Democratic voters. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is in second place with 16.3 percent support, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren comes in third at 8.3 percent.

Republican National Committee Communications Director Michael Ahrens suggested de Blasio’s is a far-left extremist with little chance of winning.

“Bill de Blasio is a liberal extremist who wants the government to control everything from your health care to what you eat,” Ahrens said in a statement, according to Fox News. “Americans can rest assured that he won’t win, but unfortunately his socialist policies fit right in with the rest of his comrades in the race.”

It remains to be seen how much hometown support de Blasion will receive. “A recent Quinnipiac University poll found 76 percent of New York City voters said they believed de Blasio shouldn’t run,” Fox reported.

In response to his candidacy announcement on Twitter, many users voiced one noteworthy sentiment.

Fix the subways. — Pete Forester (@pete_forester) May 16, 2019

Fix the subway — JP (@ishouldnobetter) May 16, 2019

Fix the subway 🚊 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 16, 2019

Lol can’t even fix the subway what are ya gonna do with a whole country? — Baby Yaga (@Tall_ie) May 16, 2019

Fix the subway — Dave Martinez (@_Dmart_) May 16, 2019

Trump also took to Twitter to respond to the news.

The Dems are getting another beauty to join their group. Bill de Blasio of NYC, considered the worst mayor in the U.S., will supposedly be making an announcement for president today. He is a JOKE, but if you like high taxes & crime, he’s your man. NYC HATES HIM! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2019

“Bill de Blasio of NYC, considered the worst mayor in the U.S., will supposedly be making an announcement for president today. He is a JOKE, but if you like high taxes & crime, he’s your man,” Trump wrote. “NYC HATES HIM!”

