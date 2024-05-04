24-Year-Old Teacher Arrested for Allegedly 'Making Out' with 5th-Grader After Parents Find Text Chain
A Wisconsin elementary school teacher is facing a sexual assault charge stemming from an alleged incident with a fifth-grade student.
Madison Bergmann, 24, was charged this week with first-degree child sexual assault with a child under age 13, according to CBS News.
Police had been called to River Crest Elementary School in Hudson in connection to a call alleging “inappropriate conduct between a current teacher and a 5th grade student,” according to charging documents obtained by CBS.
The alleged victim later was identified as an 11-year old boy.
The boy’s parents allegedly had found text messages between Bergmann and their son in which the teacher discussed her experiences of “making out” with the child, according to the New York Post.
The teacher allegedly spoke of her own intimate relationship with the victim in the texts uncovered by parents.
Elementary school teacher Madison Bergmann, 24, was arrested this week for allegedly “making out” with a fifth-grader — just months before her wedding. https://t.co/XHqX9MkRMZ
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 4, 2024
Authorities also indicate that letters between Bergmann and the boy were uncovered from a bag seized from the teacher.
“I know we have a special relationship and I do love you more than anyone in the world but I have to be the adult here and stop,” Bergmann allegedly wrote in one of the letters.
St. Croix, Wisconsin elementary school teacher was arrested for “making out” with a fifth-grade student.
“I know we have a special relationship and I do love you more than anyone in the world but I have to be the adult here and stop.”
-Teacher Madison Bergmann to 11 year-old boy pic.twitter.com/Z67JngvORI
— Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) May 3, 2024
“One of my cousins is in the 5th grade and I can’t imagine a man talking to her how we talk.”
In a twist, Bergmann’s wedding is slated in three months, according to the Post.
River Crest Principal Kimberly Osterhues released a statement to parents and members of the school community after the arrest.
River Crest Elementary is part of the Hudson School District.
“We are shocked and disturbed by this news,” Osterhues wrote in the statement, per CBS News. “Our greatest concern is for the River Crest School community and the children impacted.”
The Hudson School District has placed Bergmann on administrative leave in the wake of the arrest, the Post reported.
The teacher was released after posting a $25,000 signature bond, and her next court appearance is slated for May 30.
__________________________________________
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.