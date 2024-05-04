Share
News

24-Year-Old Teacher Arrested for Allegedly 'Making Out' with 5th-Grader After Parents Find Text Chain

 By Richard Moorhead  May 4, 2024 at 8:13am
Share

A Wisconsin elementary school teacher is facing a sexual assault charge stemming from an alleged incident with a fifth-grade student.

Madison Bergmann, 24, was charged this week with first-degree child sexual assault with a child under age 13, according to CBS News.

Police had been called to River Crest Elementary School in Hudson in connection to a call alleging “inappropriate conduct between a current teacher and a 5th grade student,” according to charging documents obtained by CBS.

The alleged victim later was identified as an 11-year old boy.

The boy’s parents allegedly had found text messages between Bergmann and their son in which the teacher discussed her experiences of “making out” with the child, according to the New York Post.

Trending:
Maxine Waters Thinks Trump Supporters Are Training for Massive Attack on Nation

The teacher allegedly spoke of her own intimate relationship with the victim in the texts uncovered by parents.

Authorities also indicate that letters between Bergmann and the boy were uncovered from a bag seized from the teacher.

Are schools safe enough for students these days?

“I know we have a special relationship and I do love you more than anyone in the world but I have to be the adult here and stop,” Bergmann allegedly wrote in one of the letters.

“One of my cousins is in the 5th grade and I can’t imagine a man talking to her how we talk.”

In a twist, Bergmann’s wedding is slated in three months, according to the Post.

Related:
Student Hit with 3 Charges After 'Deplorable' Classroom Attack on Teacher Is Caught on Camera

River Crest Principal Kimberly Osterhues released a statement to parents and members of the school community after the arrest.

River Crest Elementary is part of the Hudson School District.

“We are shocked and disturbed by this news,” Osterhues wrote in the statement, per CBS News. “Our greatest concern is for the River Crest School community and the children impacted.”

The Hudson School District has placed Bergmann on administrative leave in the wake of the arrest, the Post reported.

The teacher was released after posting a $25,000 signature bond, and her next court appearance is slated for May 30.

__________________________________________

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them.

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal.

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people.

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight.

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help?

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans.

We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

Thank you for reading,
Josh Manning
Deputy Managing Editor

P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Texas Farm Worker Infected with Bird Flu Had None of the Typical Influenza Signs, Instead Showed One Disturbing Symptom
Watch: NFL Star Gets Dominated by Sumo Wrestler, Laughed at After Embarrassing Loss
24-Year-Old Teacher Arrested for Allegedly 'Making Out' with 5th-Grader After Parents Find Text Chain
Travis Kelce Annoyed by Fans who Keep Sending 'Random' Stuff to His House - 'It's Not Getting to Me'
Football Hall of Famer Booted from Network, Show Shut Down After More Than 20 Years on the Air
See more...

Conversation