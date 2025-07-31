25 People Aboard Delta Flight Hospitalized After Severe Turbulence

Twenty-five people on a Delta Air Lines flight went to Minneapolis-area hospitals Wednesday after the plane encountered turbulence.

The flight from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam experienced “significant” turbulence, the airline said.

The plane hit the turbulence at 37,000 feet, climbed to 38,000 feet, then dropped to about 35,800 feet, according to USA Today, citing data from the flight-tracking service Flightradar24.

Delta Flight 56, with 275 passengers and 13 crew members on board, landed at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport shortly before 8 p.m., according to ABC.

The airplane involved was an Airbus A33-900.

🚨 BREAKING UPDATE : 25 passengers were hospitalized after a Delta flight from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam was rocked by severe mid-air turbulence — dropping 2,000 feet in seconds. People hit the ceiling. The flight was forced to divert and make an emergency landing. How is… pic.twitter.com/YShNKSj8eA — Tony Lane 🇺🇸 (@TonyLaneNV) July 31, 2025

“Medical personnel met the flight upon arrival to evaluate customers and crew. Twenty-five of those on board were transported to local hospitals for evaluation and care,” the airline said, according to NBC.

“We are grateful for the support of all emergency responders involved.”

Leeann Nash, a passenger, said dinner service had started when chaos hit, according to ABC.

“There was actually no warning. It was a very abrupt, hard hit,” Nash said.

“If you didn’t have your seat belt on — everyone that didn’t — they hit the ceiling, and then they fell to the ground, and the carts also hit the ceiling and fell to the ground, and people were injured, and it happened several times, so it was really scary.”

“There were glass bottles flying around. And you know, those carts are very heavy, so we were fortunate that we had seat belts on at the time, but we still saw cellphones flying around quite a bit,” Nash added.

“But I will hand it to the flight attendants, they were incredibly calm, very well trained and very responsive.”

🚨🇺🇸 Delta Flight makes an Emergency Landing as 25 people are seriously injured due to extreme turbulence There are lots of Legacy Media reports now blaming increased turbulence everywhere on ‘Climate Change’ Of course this is nonsense – something else is happening in our… pic.twitter.com/45XuiTV8IL — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) July 31, 2025

CBS reported that a passenger said three separate incidents of turbulence hit the plane.

The passenger reported being told by the pilot that he had not experienced that level of turbulence before Wednesday’s flight.

The airline did not release any information about the condition of the injured passengers. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

