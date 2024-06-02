A street party in Akron, Ohio, ended in gunfire early Sunday after 25 people were shot, including one person who has died.

Akron police Capt. Michael Miller said two of the 24 wounded victims were in critical condition, but none of the other wounded victims suffered life-threatening injuries, according to The Associated Press.

No arrests have been made. Police initially reported 27 people were shot.

The man who died was 27, police said. Victims were sent to multiple hospitals.

Police recovered a gun and a few dozen shell casings after the shooting, which took place shortly after midnight, according to WJW-TV.

WOIO-TV said the shootings took place at a large birthday party.

“We just heard like fireworks. I thought it was the Fourth of July, Then I seen cars and I seen everybody running. I was petrified. Petrified. I was scared for my life. I got kids. What if that would have been me?” witness Jehovah Jones told the outlet.

“We’re outside, enjoying ourselves, and the next thing you know, we’re running for our lives. That fast. A lot of people out there but there wasn’t no drama, no commotion, no fighting. Nothing. I don’t know why,” witness Joyoux Payne said.

Payne added: “We were all just out here having fun, we’re all dancin’ everybody listening to music and next thing you know, the gunshots went off as we’re all dancing, As we’re all enjoying ourselves, there’s bullets are ringing out. How? Why? That fast.”

The party eventually spilled into the street, WEWS-TV reported.

Twenty-seven (yes 27) people shot just after midnight at one location on Kelly Avenue near 8th in Akron. Akron police say of those 27 one is dead. They have no suspect info and are asking for tips. I’ve been working the scene since 1am. More as I learn it and on @WEWS pic.twitter.com/gTGLHjJg6q — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) June 2, 2024

“Everyone was wearing white T-shirts; there were women on top of vehicles dancing. It looked like a scene from a spring break movie. It looked like everyone was having a good time. On our way back it was a completely different scene,” the station quoted a witness it did not name as saying.

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik and Akron Police Chief Brian Harding released a joint statement, according to WOIO.

“This morning, our city is reeling after the devastation of senseless violence. With more than two dozen victims, the pain and trauma reverberates across all of Akron today as we search for answers,” the statement said.

“As with all acts of violence in our city, our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones,” the statement continued. “We will bring those responsible to justice, and we need the help of our community to do that.

“For those who have information about this horrific shooting – we need you to speak up in order to prevent further violence and retaliation.”

