25-Year-Old Doctor Suddenly Dead, Leaving Family Shocked

A recent pharmacy school graduate died suddenly last month.

Dr. Lindsay Ann Heck, 25, of Pennsylvania “was called into the arms of the Lord, unexpectedly on December 20, 2022,” according to her obituary.

“Lindsay was the light of everyone’s life, her smile lit up a room, and her laughter was contagious,” the obituary said.

“She was a loyal friend and trusted confidante to everyone she loved. Lindsay loved fiercely and lived her life always putting others before herself.”

Heck earned a Ph.D. in pharmacy from the University of Pittsburgh in May.

She was a fellow at the university’s Community Pharmacy Practice Development & Research Fellowship.

“She loved teaching students, doing research, running multiple vaccine clinics and sharing her passion and knowledge with others,” the obituary said.

Posted by a friend of her sister several days ago…

(I heard that their father died, too). pic.twitter.com/ihzGdHm46v — Rebel1973 (@FreeRebel1973) January 15, 2023

The loss was a shock to family and friends, who have set up a GoFundMe page for Heck’s surviving sister.

“Nearly three weeks ago, our dear friend and colleague, Carly Heck, unexpectedly lost her beautiful sister, Lindsay,” they wrote on Jan. 7.

“Lindsay was a beautiful, charismatic, and fun-loving best friend to Carly, and her death was deeply felt by everyone she touched.

“As Carly was preparing to return to the work she loves and care for the children of Pittsburgh, her father, Carl, suffered a life-threatening aortic dissection and is currently in the Cardiac ICU receiving medical care.

“Carly, her fiancé Matt, and their immediate family are in Philadelphia supporting him and serving as his medical advocates. There are no words to describe the heartbreak and trauma that Carly and her family have experienced over the last several weeks.

“We are hoping to raise funds to help cover the cost of funeral expenses for Lindsay, medical expenses for Carl, and food/housing/transportation costs for Carly and her family as she supports her father, away from home, in Philadelphia.”

An update to the GoFundMe published Tuesday said Carly and Lindsay’s father had passed away from complications related to the cardiac event.

“Please continue to keep Carly and her family in your thoughts and prayers,” the friends requested.

As of Tuesday, the fundraising campaign had raised more than $26,000 toward the $30,000 goal.

