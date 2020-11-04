Madison Cawthorn won a North Carolina congressional seat, beating out retired Air Force colonel and Democratic nominee Moe Davis.

The Associated Press announced that Cawthorn, a 25-year-old paraplegic who survived a near-fatal car crash, won western North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District.

BREAKING: Republican Madison Cawthorn wins election to U.S. House in North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District. #APracecall at 9:20 p.m. EST. #Election2020 #NCelection https://t.co/lGfinjTqT4 — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 4, 2020

The district typically leans Republican, according to Business Insider, but was recently redrawn and is now slightly more favorable for Democrats.

Cawthorn and Davis fought to replace Mark Meadows, a Republican who vacated the seat to serve as the White House chief of staff.

“He is a fresh new package, but the things that come out of his mouth sound like Strom Thurmond from the 1960s,” Davis said of Cawthorn. “There’s nothing original about his sexist, racist views.”

Davis served in the military for 25 years and worked in both the Bush and Obama administrations on national security issues. He is a frequent critic of President Donald Trump.

Cawthorn was paralyzed from the waist down in a car accident when he was 18.

“I know something about adversity,” Cawthorn said when he spoke at the Republican National Convention.

“I choose to fight for the future, to seize the high ground and retake the shining city on a hill,” he said.

“While the radical left wants to dismantle, defund and destroy, Republicans, under President Trump’s leadership, want to rebuild, restore and renew.”

