25-Year-Old Republican on Path to Become Youngest Congresswoman Ever - Has a Message About Her Generation

Karoline Leavitt is on the path to becoming the youngest woman ever elected to the United States House of Representatives.

And she is waving the banner for more from her generation to arise to meet the challenges facing them — challenges that she contends are the result of decades of entrenched leftist policies.

Leavitt, 25, is running against Democrat incumbent Christopher Pappas to represent New Hamphire’s 1st Congressional District.

Polling results released Tuesday by New Hampshire’s St. Anselm College Survey Center showed Leavitt and other Granite State Republicans gathering momentum heading into the Nov. 8 election. The poll of 1,541 likely New Hampshire voters, taken Oct. 28 and 29, showed Leavitt leading by 51 percent to 45 percent, with a 3.5 percent margin of error.

If elected, Leavitt would replace New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 33, as the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. AOC first took office when she was 29. (The Constitution requires members of the House to be at least 25 years old.)

Defying the conventional wisdom that young voters should break toward liberalism, Leavitt told “Fox & Friends First” on Wednesday that Democrats have sold out millennials and Generation Z.

“I am running to take back the majority from the Democrats because their policies are having a detrimental impact on my generation of Americans,” Leavitt told hosts Carley Shimkus and Todd Piro.

It is a message that Leavitt has kept to since announcing her run for Congress last year at the age of 23.

“Everywhere you look, conservatives, myself included, are being censored and silenced, and our freedoms to speak freely, think independently, bear arms, go to church and operate our own businesses are being infringed by radical Democrats,” the former staffer in the Trump White House press office said in her announcement video.

During her appearance on “Fox & Friends First,” Leavitt issued a warning against President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, something that Biden and other Democrats have bet on young Americans to support. She said the idea of saddling taxpayers with debts incurred by individuals amounts to a “false promise” that will be “horrible” for the nation’s economy.

She also criticized propaganda about so-called “climate change” winning over the younger demographic.

“They’re telling us that if we don’t support policies like the Green New Deal, the world will end in 10 years. Well, that’s not true either. And young people are waking up to that,” said Leavitt.

Leavitt young adults as being among those who have suffered most since Biden was sworn into office.

“I talk to them every single day,” she said. “And it’s because the radical economic agenda of the Democratic Party that’s been pushed over the past two years is really costing young folks.”

The “American Dream” of home ownership, Leavitt said, “has never been more unattainable for young Americans.”

It is a goal of Leavitt to “wake up the hearts and minds of young people,” and letting them see who is responsible for the state of the country.

Leavitt is certain of those most to blame: “Hypocritical Democrat elitists in Hollywood, in California, and in Democrat-run cities and states across this country,” who especially forced students to miss precious moments of education during pandemic lockdowns. All the while, she said, they were “partying at their ritzy upper-class homes and cocktail parties.”

If her impressive win in the New Hampshire primary against a crowded field is any indication, Leavitt’s message is resonating well, including, it seems, with members of her generation.

And why not? Millennials and Generation Z have come of age in the shadow of seemingly endless wars, economic ruin and a government that has grown ever so oppressive in its alliances with Big Tech and the mainstream media. They see supposed leadership such as the Biden administration as lacking, anemic and out of touch with the realities of life that most Americans are forced to deal with.

American young people are looking at the failures of the elites — from all parties, it could be noted — and they are asking “What have you done to us?”

They are right to point the finger at Biden — who entered the Senate in 1973 — and too many others who have been in Washington for more than twice as long as those young people have been alive.

According to data published last year by Pew Research, young people in the U.S. have become increasingly divorced from either identifying with a major party or feeling adequately represented in their government.

Candidates like Karoline Leavitt represent a turning point from that. It is an apathy that is ripe for tapping into. Young people in the past several years heard the message of “Make America Great Again” and saw that the United States is still the land of opportunity and prosperity. They perceive the abyss of the Democratic agenda as a hindrance to that, and are arising to confront it.

The elites — of both parties — would do well to be mindful. The younger generations are not entirely lost to the trappings of social media. Far from it.

There are many of them who see what is happening. They know the real score. They are angry. They have fire with them.

And, as Leavitt’s surging campaign for Congress shows, they are coming.

