Over 250 Celebrities Sign Letter in Support of Mutilation of Children - Here Are Their Names

A group of Hollywood elites is calling for the censorship of people who oppose child mutilation.

On Tuesday, a group of over 250 celebrities signed a statement from the LGBT activist group GLAAD that called on social media companies to crack down on people who oppose the trans agenda.

The statement was addressed to several social media executives, including Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, and Twitter’s Elon Musk.

In the statement, the celebrities accused the social media giants of failing to adequately address “hate speech” against gay and trans people on their platforms.

“There has been a massive systemic failure to prohibit hate, harassment, and malicious anti-LGBTQ disinformation on your platforms and it must be addressed,” the statement said.

The statement went on to claim, “Dangerous posts (both content and ads) created and circulated by high-follower anti-LGBTQ hate accounts targeting transgender, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming people are thriving across your platforms, directly resulting in terrifying real-life harm.”

The statement stated it wants platforms to come up with a plan to address “content that spreads malicious lies and disinformation about medically necessary healthcare for transgender youth.”

After repeatedly chastising these companies for failing to tackle “hate speech,” the statement then demanded that the networks take stronger measures to censor people who disagree with the LGBT agenda.

“We speak together with one voice to demand that your companies create and enforce stronger content and ad policies to directly confront the content that is causing online and offline harm to transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming people.”

At the bottom of the statement are the names of the more than 250 celebrities who signed the list. They include big names such as Alyssa Milano, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Zooey Deschanel.

The infamous transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney is also among the signers.

The rest of the names on the list can be found in the statement here.

Take a good look at this list. Remember the names of the celebrities who signed, and do not forget that they called for you conservatives to be censored for refusing to bow to the woke mob.

This is a group of wealthy, elite, and influential celebrities that are demanding that ordinary Americans be silenced for disagreeing with their opinions. This is absolutely sick.

It gets even more infuriating when you remember that these celebrities are trying to silence conservatives for speaking out against the mutilation and sexualization of children.

They cannot win a debate on the issue of transgenderism, so instead, they are resorting to the oldest trick in the book — censorship.

Conservatives should boycott these celebrities. If they want to take away your First Amendment rights because they do not like what you are saying, then they do not deserve a cent of your money or attention.

Not only that, this should motivate conservatives to speak out even louder against this insane agenda.

