26-Year-Old Rising Culinary Star Collapses and Dies While Running Nashville Marathon

 By George C. Upper III  May 1, 2024 at 5:11am
Nashville chef Joey Fecci died unexpectedly Saturday while running the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Series Nashville Marathon.

Fecci, 26, had enjoyed a career that The Tennessean called “notalbe for a chef so young.”

He started out in Somers, New York, as a busboy and pizza chef when he was only 15. He also worked as a pantry chef, overseeing the area where cold dishes such as salads and some appetizers are stored.

By 2020, he joined the staff of Nashville’s Yolan, a restaurant Condé Nash Traveler described as “upscale perfection” when it first opened.

Two years later, Fecci was promoted from head sous chef to Yolan’s chef de cuisine, The Tennessean reported.

According to the outlet, he had met head chef Tony Mantuano while working at a now-closed Italian restaurant in Chicago, Spiaggia, and the two became re-acquainted when Fecci was jogging by Yolan prior to its opening and saw his former co-worker “coincidentally.”

Fecci soon after relocated to Nashville to work with Mantuano again.

He remained there for about three-and-a-half years, announcing on social media in February that he’d be moving on.

Sadly, he moved on for good.

Have you ever been to Nashville, Tennessee?

“The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series, which owns the St. Jude Marathon and Half Marathon, said in a statement released Sunday that Fecci received urgent medical attention by an on-site medical team before being rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.,” The Tennessean reported.

WSMV reported that Fecci was found unresponsive in a park through which the marathon’s route ran, and that police called his death “natural” and said they were not investigating it.

Statements from those who knew and worked with Fecci uniformly praised his life and character.

In a statement cited by the outlet, his family called him a “bright light of inspiration and positivity.”

“It is with unbearable grief and immense sorrow that we share our dear and beloved Joey transitioned to the other side on Saturday, April 27th,” the statement said. “He was a bright light of inspiration and positivity to everyone that was blessed to cross paths with him. He was a treasured son, brother, boyfriend, and friend to so many.

“He leaves behind a broken family that loves him so very much. A more detailed statement will follow,” it added. It was signed, “Eric Patti Nick Lucas Olivia.”

“Chef Joey Fecci was an integral part of the Yolan team from pre-opening in July 2020 to January 2024,” said a statement The Joseph, the upscale hotel in which Yolan was located. “Our hearts and thoughts are with his family and friends, and we kindly ask that you respect their privacy and our team’s during this time of grief.”

Angelo Ferrant, who worked with Fecci for over a year, called Fecci’s cooking “flawless.”

“His dishes were consistently flawless, both in presentation and taste,” Ferrante said in a Facebook post cited by The Tennessean. “I am grateful for the time we spent working together and thank him for sharing his talent with me. He will be greatly missed by the entire kitchen world and his colleagues and friends.”

“Ciao Chef,” he added.

No additional information regarding Fecci’s cause of death was immediately available.

