265,000 Illegal Immigrants Close To Having Access to Official Driver’s Licenses

The New York State Assembly has given the go-ahead to a bill that could potentially put driver’s licenses into the hands of hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants.

The debate has been on-going for months in the Empire State, but on Wednesday, the Democrat-controlled assembly passed the measure, known as the “Green Light Bill,” in an 86-47 vote, the New York Post reported.

If the bill passes the state Senate, nearly 265,000 will receive driver’s licenses despite their illegal status and some studies say it will generate close to $57 million in annual revenue.

The New York Posts suggests that the bill could have a hard time passing in the Senate.

However, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said he would sign the bill if it reaches his desk.

TRENDING: At Least 24 Officers Injured After Riots Sparked by Fugitive Being Shot

Democrats praised the measure after it passed along party lines.

Assemblyman Marcos Crespo, a sponsor of the bill, said the legislation “is in the best interest of the entire state of New York,” according to the Post.

“It is more beneficial to communities outside the City of New York — where transportation is fully accessible in our neighborhoods as opposed to communities on Long Island and in upstate — there are clear economic gains for the state of New York, there are great revenues coming to our rural communities,” Crespo said.

Proponents of the bill, such as Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli, said that it could lead to safer roads.

Do you think illegal immigrants should be able to get driver's licenses? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (5 Votes)

“What many people do not realize is that undocumented immigrants are already on the road, but they are doing so without a license or insurance,” Magnarelli said, according to Syracuse.com, the website of the Syracuse Post Standard.

Republicans slammed the measure saying that it could eventually lead to voter fraud and encourage identity theft.

Former cop and Assemblyman Mike Reilly, a Republican from Staten Island, told the Post, “I’m worried about DMV being able to comply with law enforcement and ensuring the data systems that they use will have accurate information.”

Additionally, county clerks are voicing concern over the bill saying their offices are ill-equipped to validate foreign documents such as birth certificates.

According to Syracuse.com, Oneida County Clerk Sandra J. DePerno — a Democrat — said in a statement, “I feel that if this bill is passed, it will force my DMV employees and myself to be immigration authorities, which is a federal responsibility.”

RELATED: Report: Top Democrats Say Ocasio-Cortez May Have Her Sights Set on Taking Down Schumer

Assemblyman Gary Finch, a Republican, voted against the measure calling it a “senseless attack on citizenship,” Syracuse.com reported.

“This is the linchpin of the Democrats’ ongoing effort to normalize illegal immigration,” he said. “It’s wrong.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.