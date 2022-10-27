Parler Share
27-Year-Old 'Fitness Fanatic' Dies Suddenly in His Sleep: 'He Was Just a Normal Young Guy'

 By Jack Davis  October 27, 2022 at 3:59pm
The death of a 27-year-old Scottish man is so far a mystery to his family.

Ryan McCarroll of Blantyre was found dead in his bed on Oct. 18, when his mother, Annie, discovered his body, according to the Daily Record.

“He went to sleep and never woke up again,” his brother John Paul, 33, said.

“He was living with my mom at the time. My mom can’t stay in the house anymore as she found him. She has taken it really bad,” he said.

McCarroll’s family is awaiting toxicology tests and other information from the post-mortem to determine how he died.

John Paul said the day his brother was found dead was supposed to have been a day of joy and promise.

“Ryan was going to pick up the keys to his new house that morning,” he said.

“It has been devastating, and it is still a shock. I feel like I’m going to wake up, and it’s all been a dream.”

He said his brother, a factory worker, was a fitness fanatic.

“He loved his fitness and went to the gym after work. He was just a normal young guy in his twenties,” he said.

“Ryan was such a lively soul. He was outgoing, and he loved to have a laugh and party,” he said.

As noted by the Daily Record, cousin Jodie Thompson posted a farewell: “We lost one of thee best people. I’m absolutely heartbroken, and I have no words, our family will never be the same without you. Rip Cuz.”

A GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs was organized by his cousin, Courtney Gorman.

“Our beloved Ryan McCarroll suddenly passed away in his sleep on 18th October. Ryan was a wonderful son, brother, nephew & cousin who touched the lives of those around him,” she wrote on the page.

“Ryan’s life was sadly cut short,” she wrote, adding, “We are all devastated by Ryan’s loss.”

The website Glasgow Live said the funeral procession for Ryan McCarroll will be “in green and gold to mark his life-long love for Celtic FC.”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
27-Year-Old 'Fitness Fanatic' Dies Suddenly in His Sleep: 'He Was Just a Normal Young Guy'
